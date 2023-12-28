Popular designer Toyin Lawani describes herself as the king of fashion, and she goes the extra mile to prove it

Her designs are unique as she thinks outside the box, and it is unsurprising that the outfits she makes trends often

She made a creative Christmas dress with hundreds of red peppers and mops, which looked ravishing on her and got her fans talking

The creative prowess of a Nigerian fashion designer and chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, is never in doubt. She outdoes herself when she intends to bring an idea to reality.

Her fashion taste is very high as she makes daring decisions with her craft. She took her creative ingenuity to another level, making a flowy dress with 1,000 peppers and 70 mops. Her make-up of red lipstick and red earrings blended with her outfit.

Toyin Lawani proves she is the king of fashion in red pepper and mop dress. Source: @tiannahsplaceempire/Instagram

On Instagram, she posted pictures of the dress with the caption:

"KOF (king of fashion) pepper dem. And God said my daughter, I will pepper your enemies and mop your tears away, and so He did. I'm standing here by God's grace because I don't think you know what it is to die for 10 minutes and make it back alive.

"With what I went through this year, I put in a lot of thought into my Christmas look this year, 70 mops and over 1000 pepper went into this creation and trust me, I cried. I had a cut and the pepper entered. Was it worth it? hell yeah, and the cape was heavier than I thought , my back couldn’t carry it for long but I tried my best , fell severally but pulled it off. The King of Fashion for a reason."

See pictures of her creative outfit in the slides below:

Reactions trail Toyin Lawani's pepper outfit

Several people reacted to Toyin Lawani's dress. Some of them are compiled below:

kemity:

"You bad no worry efile fun omo to sabi. KOF (King of fashion)."

funkejenifaakindele:

"Merry Christmas Toyin. Good health and long life shall be your lot and mine too."

moyolawalofficial:

"I luv it .. pepper us , then use the mop to wipe rubbish away."

clarackronborg:

"I meeean if this is not creativity, I don’t know what is. Dear Tinnah take your flowers."

julz_odianosen:

"Just leave creativity for this woman because why not? Omo."

seleye_fubara:

"Pepper dem, when them cry a river give them mop to wipe their tears of your floor."

segun_wealth:

"Wow, Vibrant layers of spicy elegance of pepperenians fashion blended in a janitorianian mop mopping in the royal runways of haute couture that transcends fashion norms. Here’s the pepper red that shows proper pepper with no apologies. KOF"

Source: Legit.ng