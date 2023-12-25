Nollywood actress Ini Edo does not fall short in bringing her A-game to any movie role she is given and this has transcended to her style

She loves to step out in beautiful dresses and creates her own expression with her designs which leaves her fans wowed

In her latest outing, she wore a fancy black corset dress and a short which had a transparent covering

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has established herself as an A-list actress in the industry and one who does not joke with fashion. She goes the extra mile to dazzle in her looks which often get the commendation of her fans.

The 'Shanty Town' actress has also shown that there are no holds barred when she wants to look stylish.

Ini Edo looks beautiful in her transparent outfit. Source:@iniedo/Instagram

She posted pictures of herself wearing a beautiful black corset dress on Instagram with the caption:

"They call it Detty December."

Her off-shoulder dress sat pretty well on her body which she complemented with her accessories of dangling gold earrings, a bracelet, and a wristwatch.

She also wore a matching portable handbag and shoes which gave her a dope look. In her usual style, she struck a pose that mesmerised her fans.

See photos of her lovely outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Ini Edo's outfit

Fans of the actress took to her Instagram page to compliment her look.

carter_rba:

Come you nor dey gree old?

liquorose:

Too pretty

funkejenifaakindele:

I'm coming for bag

comfortjohn34:

Brown sugar beauty

wurld_blvck:

Looking good dear

