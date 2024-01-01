Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality show housemate Doyin David is known for making fashion statements when she was on the show

She hasn't relented with that act as she has been consistent with her fashion game which gets her fans excited

To end 2023, she wore a flowy black dress which looked elegant on her, as she reminisced the past year

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate Doyin David is a beautiful lady who has shown that it is very easy for her to make a fashion statement with whatever she wears.

While recounting how 2023 has been for her, the reality star adorned a classy black dress which flowed to the ground. She also blended her look with a silver neck lace, a black shoe, and her hair dropped on her shoulders.

Doyin David looks good on beautiful black dress. Source: @officialdoyin_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She posted pictures of her outfit with the caption:

"2023 was one of my most challenging years but definitely my favorite year so far. I’m grateful to God, my family, my friends, my fans, big brother and most importantly me! I was confident, strong, resilient, fierce, driven and an all round badass this year. I’m incredibly proud of myself and my growth. Cheers to more growth and limitless opportunities in the year to come ."

See lovely photos of her dress in the slides below:

Reactions trail Doyin David's black dress

The reality's star outfit caused some reactions on social media. See some of them.

@amanzeajaero:

"Most truthful of them all."

@saskay_daniella:

"I never really watched your level one but after experiencing you on All Stars I can boldly say you are a sweet soul Doyin, God bless you."

@daniellapeters_official:

"Love these pictures."

@officialoliviaa_:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

@rukzian:

"Wish you success in this coming new year in all ramifications."

@rukzian:

"A queen and more."

@skylet_footies:

"The content giver. Fearless ambassador queen."

@hedwigmufer:

"Love you and wish you every good thing."

Doyin David recounts eviction from BBN house

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, reality star Doyin David had expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of Nigerians to evict her from the BBN All Stars show.

In a chat with the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she didn't mince her words as she said she was not happy with the amount of votes she got.

According to her, she deserved to still be in the house while emphasizing her contribution to the content the show gave.

Source: Legit.ng