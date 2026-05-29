Global heating is reshaping the climate of Mecca, exposing millions of hajj pilgrims to dangerous levels of heat even outside the summer months

New analysis shows that fossil fuel emissions have pushed May temperatures to 40C (104F), making the pilgrimage increasingly hazardous

Experts warn that without a rapid move away from fossil fuels, hajj could face extreme heat almost all year round by the end of the century

Global heating has “fundamentally altered” the climate of Mecca, exposing millions of hajj pilgrims to extreme and dangerous heat even outside the summer months.

New analysis shows that carbon emissions from fossil fuels have pushed temperatures to 40C (104F) regularly in May — a level once confined to peak summer.

Global heating exposes hajj pilgrims in Mecca to dangerous extreme heat. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Rising temperatures during Hajj

According Guardian UK, the study revealed that May is now 3.5C hotter than before human-caused global heating. Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group warned that hajj in May “is now as dangerous as the height of summer used to be.”

In 2024, when hajj fell in June, more than 1,300 pilgrims died due to extreme heat and humidity.

Saudi Arabia’s climate challenge

Saudi Arabia, the world’s second biggest oil producer, has long obstructed climate action. The country hosts hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, which requires Muslims able to do so to make the pilgrimage at least once in their lives.

The rituals involve walking long distances outdoors over five days, making pilgrims highly vulnerable to heat stress.

Heat mitigation efforts

The Saudi authorities have introduced heat action plans including shaded walkways, cooling stations, misting systems and expanded medical services. These measures have reduced cases of heat-related illness, but experts stress they are not enough.

Prof Friederike Otto of Imperial College London said:

“However, this requires more than just reactive mitigation. If we don’t rapidly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels – an industry at the very centre of the Saudi economy – we are resigning ourselves to the fact that millions of Muslims will be forced to carry out the hajj rituals in a climate that is simply unsuitable for it.”

Shrinking window for safe pilgrimage

Dr Clair Barnes, also at Imperial College London, added:

“Our analysis shows very clearly that less of the year is now safe for the millions of Muslims who wish to undertake the hajj. As long as we continue to burn fossil fuels, the window for bearable hajj temperatures will continue to shrink.”

Future risks

If global temperatures rise by 3C by the end of the century, about 97% of all hajj pilgrimages would endure dangerous levels of heat in Mecca, according to a 2022 study. Dr Emmanuel Raju at the Copenhagen Centre for Disaster Research warned:

“Extreme heat during the hajj presents a unique humanitarian challenge because it involves millions of people moving through an outdoor environment for days on end. Measures like misting fans and water stations are vital, but we must face the reality that if temperatures continue to climb at this pace, the health and lives of millions during their pilgrimage is at risk.”

Hajj pilgrimage in May now experiences 40C temperatures once rare outside summer. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Billions could face extreme heat by 2050

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new study from the University of Oxford reported that almost half of the world’s population – around 3.79 billion people – would be living with extreme heat by 2050 if global warming reached 2.0°C above pre-industrial levels. Climate scientists described this scenario as increasingly likely.

The researchers explained that most of the impacts would be felt earlier, as the world passed the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement.

Source: Legit.ng