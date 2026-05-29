Farooq Oreagba returned to Ojude Oba 2026 with his signature regal swagger, once again dominating online conversations

Nollywood stars and culture enthusiasts embraced rich Yoruba fashion, blending aso-oke, agbada and statement accessories

From horseback elegance to polished gele moments, celebrities brought a fresh wave of glamour to Ijebu-Ode

Ojude Oba 2026 once again delivered a rich blend of culture, tradition and high-fashion spectacle, as thousands of guests converged on Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, to celebrate the Awujale in grand style.

This year’s edition, themed “Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona”, brings together everything that has made the festival one of Nigeria’s most visually spectacular cultural events.

As in previous editions, the historic festival transformed into a cultural runway where Yoruba heritage met contemporary glamour.

Nigerian celebrities turned up their styles for Ojude Oba 2026. Photos: Eniola Salami/Sikiratu Sindodo/Eebikillz.

Source: Instagram

From richly woven aso-oke to flowing agbada, coral beads, dramatic gele styles and horseback displays, the 2026 edition offered endless visual moments that lit up social media.

Below are some of the celebrities who stood out at Ojude Oba 2026:

1. Eniola Badmus brought bold elegance with a royal horseback moment

Eniola Badmus made a striking statement at Ojude Oba 2026, stepping out in a vibrant traditional ensemble that reflected her cultural pride.

Eniola Badmus elevated her appearance with a richly styled aso-oke outfit. Photos: Eniola Badmus.

Source: Instagram

The actress elevated her appearance with a richly styled aso-oke outfit, paired with carefully selected accessories that gave her a near-royal presence.

Her horseback appearance added another layer of spectacle, as she joined other celebrants in the iconic Ojude Oba procession.

2. Rotimi Salami embodied refined “gentleman energy”

Rotimi Salami delivered a polished and composed appearance that aligned perfectly with the cultural prestige of the festival.

His traditional outfit reflected understated elegance, with fans praising his clean styling and regal demeanour.

Rotimi Salami's traditional outfit reflected understated elegance. Photos: Rotimi Salami.

Source: Instagram

A clip circulating online showed the actor arriving ahead of the main celebration, further building anticipation around his Ojude Oba appearance.

3. Sikiratu Sindodo stayed true to her confident style

Sikiratu Sindodo stepped out in a traditional ensemble that matched the vibrancy of the occasion.

Her look blended elegance with boldness, standing out amid the sea of colourful aso-oke and agbada styles.

Fans praised her consistency and ability to command attention without losing cultural authenticity.

4. Seyi Tinubu’s arrival drew dignitary attention

Seyi Tinubu made a notable entrance at the festival, arriving alongside other high-profile guests and dignitaries.

Videos shared online captured moments of his arrival, with attendees reacting as he moved through the event grounds.

His presence added to the list of influential figures who graced the 2026 edition of the cultural celebration.

5. Farooq Oreagba returned with unmatched “Ojude Oba steeze”

Farooq Oreagba once again became one of the most talked-about figures of the festival.

Ahead of the event, photos circulating online showed him in a striking white agbada, accessorised with coral beads and his now-famous composed, confident posture.

Nicknamed “Mr Steeze” by fans, Oreagba has become a recurring viral highlight of Ojude Oba in recent years, and 2026 was no different.

6. Hannatu Musawa brought official glamour to the festival

Hannatu Musawa attended Ojude Oba 2026 as one of the high-profile guests of honour.

Her presence added a strong cultural tourism and governmental spotlight to the celebration, reinforcing the festival’s growing importance as a national heritage event.

Other notable appearances that added colour to Ojude Oba 2026

Veteran actor Femi Branch represented deeply rooted cultural pride, stepping out in a well-tailored agbada that reflected his Ijebu heritage.

Legendary actress Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow, was also spotted soaking in the cultural splendour, enjoying the royal processions.

Actress Dayo Amusa added her own touch of glamour to the festival grounds, joining other celebrities in celebrating Yoruba heritage in style.

Obi Asika speaks on Ojude Oba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, praised the cultural and economic success of the Ojude Oba festival while speaking about the impact of Farooq Oreagba.

Asika said Oreagba helped attract sponsorship and expand the reach of the cultural event through business partnerships and endorsements linked to the festival.

In a video shared alongside his message, Farooq Oreagba described the 2025 edition as the “biggest ever” and said the large crowd forced organisers to adjust the structure of the arena to accommodate attendees.

Source: Legit.ng