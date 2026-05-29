Simi’s legal counsel has opened up about the scale of online harassment allegedly directed at the singer and her husband

The lawyer revealed that more than 5,000 tweets were reviewed during the case

She also spoke emotionally about protecting Simi while she was pregnant and why the issue went beyond defamation

Nigerian singer Simi’s legal counsel has shared details about the online harassment allegedly targeted at the music star and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The disclosure came from Nigerian lawyer and entertainment business executive Oyinkansola Fawehinmi, popularly known as Foza, during her appearance on JayOnairLive.

During the interview, Foza disclosed that she and her team reviewed over 5,000 tweets connected to the alleged harassment campaign against Simi.

Foza discloses that over 5,000 tweets are connected to the alleged harassment campaign against Simi. Photos; Simi/Foza.

Source: Instagram

While speaking on the show, Foza condemned what she described as prolonged and coordinated bullying aimed at the singer.

According to her, the scale of the attacks was far beyond casual criticism.

“We went through over 5,000 tweets of sustained harassment. And the intention was to ensure that Simi becomes a shadow of herself,” she said.

Foza explained that the situation felt even more serious because Simi was pregnant at the time.

The lawyer said she could not ignore attacks on her client while she was preparing to welcome a baby.

She added:

“And mind you, I’m dealing with someone here that has a baby on the way. I’m not going to sit down and let you do that to my clients. Nobody, even you, if you had a wife that’s about to give birth, you’re not going to allow that to happen.”

Foza also addressed the legal difference between defamation and harassment.

According to her, defamation may involve isolated false claims, while harassment often becomes a repeated and coordinated pattern over time.

She noted that such attacks can affect celebrities in real life, including their businesses and endorsement deals.

“When things like this break out, the first thing is all the brands you’re working with start calling you. You start having to explain yourself,” she explained.

For public figures, she added, online conversations can quickly spill into their careers and personal safety.

Simi reacts to controversial past tweets

Meanwhile, Simisola had earlier reacted after a 2012 tweet from her X handle resurfaced online, leading to intense criticism of her.

The viral tweet shared on March 14, 2012, referenced a four-year-old boy identified as David, who had a crush on her.

In the now-deleted tweet, Simi mentioned the child getting physically close, acting as though he wanted to kiss her, and resting his head on her lap, while she asked whether she should give him attention.

Watch the interview here:

Simi speaks about men on childbirth attention

Legit.ng also reported that Simi sparked reactions after criticising men who complain about not getting attention after their wives gave birth.

She explained in a circulating video that people should focus on the mother’s recovery and the baby’s well-being, noting that women face intense physical and emotional stress during pregnancy and delivery.

Simi added that many women undergo painful procedures, swelling, exhaustion, and sleepless nights, stressing that men should show empathy instead of demanding attention during such periods.

Source: Legit.ng