A young man shared his experience as he celebrated the conclusion of his radiography studies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University

He shared what he scored in her UTME before she successfully got admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Victor Anulia, narrated his academic journey as he finally graduated from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

He shared how he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times before gaining admission.

A UNIZIK medical graduate shares UTME score he used to gain admission. Photo: @_vikkfooties

Source: TikTok

UNIZIK medical student shares admission struggle

Identified as @_vikkiefooties on TikTok, the radiography graduate said he finished secondary school in 2018.

His words:

“Graduated secondary school in 2018. Then I started writing JAMB. I wrote JAMB four times. First jamb (2018) I got 234. Second JAMB (2019), I got 275. Third jamb (2020), I got 293. Fourth jamb (2021), I got 285.

"But I never gave up. Now I'll soon be a graduate.

"In whatever you do never give up! it might not be easy and the path might seem challenging but keep moving and keep trying till you win because you already won the first race of your life when you were born so you are a born winner!"

See his TikTok post below:

Reactions trail UNIZIK graduate's UTME experience

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the radiography graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

soma said:

"congratulation dear u wrote jamb four times and didn't give up so I too won't give up."

Nedu said:

"Congratulations. But u no invite me for rice."

Hair growth products in PH said:

"Congratulations 🍾 I’m going to share my own testimony in few years."

hilarytochukwu said:

"Your jamb struggles are now story. Ahead Ahead bro!!"

FAVYNATI said:

"You did it so I am definitely going to do mine congratulations."

Awashima said:

"congratulations stranger but you Sabi book o."

Mmesoma said:

"Congratulations my chief."

WENDYYYYY♥️🤭🥰 said:

"Congratulations stranger I saw you today sha"

A UNIZIK medical graduate mentions UTME score he used to gain admission. Photo: @_vikkfooties

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng