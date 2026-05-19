Full List of Teachers, Students Terrorists Kidnapped in Oyo
- 46 individuals, including a toddler, kidnapped by terrorists in Oyo State on May 15, 2026
- Victims include seven teachers and 39 students from local primary and secondary schools
- Terrorists also stole four motorcycles during the attack on vulnerable communities
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Oyo State - No fewer than 46 persons were kidnapped by terrorists in some communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday, May 15, 2026.
Legit.ng reports that Oyo governor Seyi Makinde confirmed kidnapping of seven teachers and ongoing search for missing pupils in Oriire area.
A 2-year-old toddler, Christianah Akanbi, of Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School is among the kidnapped victims.
As reported by Vanguard, community leaders said seven teachers and 39 students – were kidnapped from Community High School Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School.
The terrorists also snatched four motorcycles from villagers (three from Yawota community and one from the high school).
The abducted teachers are:
1. Mrs. Alamu Folawe – Principal, Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele
2. Mr. Ojo Jonathan – Vice Principal
3. Mr. Olatunde Zacchaeus – Teacher
4. Mr. John Olaleye – Teacher
5. Mr. Michael Oyedokun – Teacher
6. Mrs. Oladeji – Teacher
7. Mary Akanbi – Teacher, Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School
Kidnapped persons from Ahoro-Esinele community:
8. Rashida Tajudeen – 11 years
9. Ahmed Ramoni – 8 years
10. Abdulsalam Toyib – 4 years
11. Baraka Abioye – 16 years
12. Fatimo Jimoh – 15 years
13. Hassan Azeez – 14 years
14. Joshua Adeleke – 13 years
Abducted persons from Yawota community
15. Samuel Oyedele – 7 years
16. Emmanuel Oyedele – 4 years
17. Idowu Taiwo – 4 years
18. Christianah Akanbi – 2 years
19. Juwon Sunday – 7 years
20. Sikiru Salami – 3 years
21. Soliu Salami – 4 years
22. Ojo Joseph – 8 years
23. Lydia Adewole – 8 years
24. Testimony Jacob – 5 years
25. Kehinde Kaosara – 7 years
26. Sewa Seyi – 7 years
27. Waliya Bello – 4 years
28. Lydia Olohunloluwa – 7 years
29. Damilare Oderinde – 8 years
30. Deborah Adebowale – 5 years
31. Aisha Oguntowo – 10 years
32. Lege Taiwo – 12 years
33. Balkis Ayanwale – 8 years
34. Asa David – 10 years
Kidnapped victims from Oniya community:
35. Shuaibu Aliyu – 10 years
36. Ahmed Aliyu – 7 years
37. Muiz Aliyu – 5 years
38. Jomiloju Ogunlola – 6 years
Those kidnapped from Alawusa community:
39. Agune Noah – 8 years
40. Elizabeth Abadi – 5 years
41. Tosin Abadi – 9 years
42. Pius Stephen – 5 years
43. Hannah Ojo – 14 years
44. Habidat Ayanwale – 7 years
45. Mary Gabriel – 6 years
46. Jacob Gabriel – age not specified
Bandits kill abducted Oyo teacher
Recall that one of the teachers abducted during a recent attack on schools in Oriire local government area of Oyo state has been murdered.
Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed that a Mathematics teacher was killed by the terrorists, while a video has emerged on the development.
The abduction occurred during attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School, Esiele.
Tinubu reacts as terrorists execute Oyo teacher
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured that all victims abducted during the attack on schools in Oyo state will be rescued, while condemning the killing of one of the kidnapped teachers.
Attacks like the recent Oriire LGA incident are common in northern and central Nigeria, where bandits and insurgents often target remote communities with weak security presence.
Tinubu stated that security operatives are working round the clock to rescue the Oyo victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.