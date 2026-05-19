46 individuals, including a toddler, kidnapped by terrorists in Oyo State on May 15, 2026

Victims include seven teachers and 39 students from local primary and secondary schools

Terrorists also stole four motorcycles during the attack on vulnerable communities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State - No fewer than 46 persons were kidnapped by terrorists in some communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday, May 15, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Oyo governor Seyi Makinde confirmed kidnapping of seven teachers and ongoing search for missing pupils in Oriire area.

A 2-year-old toddler, Christianah Akanbi, of Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School is among the kidnapped victims.

As reported by Vanguard, community leaders said seven teachers and 39 students – were kidnapped from Community High School Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School.

The terrorists also snatched four motorcycles from villagers (three from Yawota community and one from the high school).

The abducted teachers are:

1. Mrs. Alamu Folawe – Principal, Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele

2. Mr. Ojo Jonathan – Vice Principal

3. Mr. Olatunde Zacchaeus – Teacher

4. Mr. John Olaleye – Teacher

5. Mr. Michael Oyedokun – Teacher

6. Mrs. Oladeji – Teacher

7. Mary Akanbi – Teacher, Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School

Kidnapped persons from Ahoro-Esinele community:

8. Rashida Tajudeen – 11 years

9. Ahmed Ramoni – 8 years

10. Abdulsalam Toyib – 4 years

11. Baraka Abioye – 16 years

12. Fatimo Jimoh – 15 years

13. Hassan Azeez – 14 years

14. Joshua Adeleke – 13 years

Abducted persons from Yawota community

15. Samuel Oyedele – 7 years

16. Emmanuel Oyedele – 4 years

17. Idowu Taiwo – 4 years

18. Christianah Akanbi – 2 years

19. Juwon Sunday – 7 years

20. Sikiru Salami – 3 years

21. Soliu Salami – 4 years

22. Ojo Joseph – 8 years

23. Lydia Adewole – 8 years

24. Testimony Jacob – 5 years

25. Kehinde Kaosara – 7 years

26. Sewa Seyi – 7 years

27. Waliya Bello – 4 years

28. Lydia Olohunloluwa – 7 years

29. Damilare Oderinde – 8 years

30. Deborah Adebowale – 5 years

31. Aisha Oguntowo – 10 years

32. Lege Taiwo – 12 years

33. Balkis Ayanwale – 8 years

34. Asa David – 10 years

Kidnapped victims from Oniya community:

35. Shuaibu Aliyu – 10 years

36. Ahmed Aliyu – 7 years

37. Muiz Aliyu – 5 years

38. Jomiloju Ogunlola – 6 years

Those kidnapped from Alawusa community:

39. Agune Noah – 8 years

40. Elizabeth Abadi – 5 years

41. Tosin Abadi – 9 years

42. Pius Stephen – 5 years

43. Hannah Ojo – 14 years

44. Habidat Ayanwale – 7 years

45. Mary Gabriel – 6 years

46. Jacob Gabriel – age not specified

Bandits kill abducted Oyo teacher

Recall that one of the teachers abducted during a recent attack on schools in Oriire local government area of Oyo state has been murdered.

Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed that a Mathematics teacher was killed by the terrorists, while a video has emerged on the development.

The abduction occurred during attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School, Esiele.

Tinubu reacts as terrorists execute Oyo teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured that all victims abducted during the attack on schools in Oyo state will be rescued, while condemning the killing of one of the kidnapped teachers.

Attacks like the recent Oriire LGA incident are common in northern and central Nigeria, where bandits and insurgents often target remote communities with weak security presence.

Tinubu stated that security operatives are working round the clock to rescue the Oyo victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community.

Source: Legit.ng