A Nigerian lady celebrated graduating from two different universities with degrees in music

She shared a post on LinkedIn detailing her academic journey and her passion for studying the theory and practice of music

Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate her on the feat while admiring her dedication to the field

A Nigerian lady and University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Pauline Okhide Ebosereme, has shared her academic and professional journey in music, drawing admiration on social media.

The young woman took to LinkedIn to introduce herself and highlight her achievements in the music field, revealing that she earned music-related qualifications from two different institutions.

A UI graduate has opened up on her music programme after finishing from 2 institution. Photo credit: Pauline Okhide/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate shares fondness with career

According to Pauline, she first studied English and Music at the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, before proceeding to the University of Ibadan, where she also studied Music.

In her post, she explained that her passion for music extends beyond academics and professional practice.

The UI graduate described herself as a vocalist, violinist, and entrepreneur who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Pauline Musique Consult.

Reflecting on her relationship with music, Pauline stated that she sees the discipline as more than just a profession.

She said in her LinkedIn post in part:

"I am a graduate of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, where I studied English and Music, and also a graduate of the University of Ibadan, where I studied Music.

I am a vocalist and violinist, and I serve as the CEO of Pauline Musique Consult. Under this platform are Pauline Musique Store, focused on the sales of musical instruments and accessories, and Pauline Musique Academy, where young minds most especially (adults not exempted though) are trained in music, with particular attention to foundational and practical development.

My understanding of music goes beyond it being a profession. I see it as an experience, something that shapes emotion, thought, identity, and human connection in different ways."

Social media users react to Pauline's achievement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Olusegun Emmanuel Olaniyi said:

"This is beautiful, Pauline Okhide Ebosereme. I love your perspective that music is more than a profession, it’s an experience that shapes emotions, identity, and connection.

Welcome to this space"

Ogundeji Damilola Adedolapo said:

"Well done. 👏"

Shallom Nwankwo said:

"You are doing well ma, welcome ✨"

University of Ibadan master's graduate sets record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate celebrated becoming the first person to complete a pioneering master's programme in a course.

Source: Legit.ng