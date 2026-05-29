University of Ibadan Graduate Bags Joint Music Degree From 2 Different Schools, Flaunts Skills
- A Nigerian lady celebrated graduating from two different universities with degrees in music
- She shared a post on LinkedIn detailing her academic journey and her passion for studying the theory and practice of music
- Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate her on the feat while admiring her dedication to the field
A Nigerian lady and University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Pauline Okhide Ebosereme, has shared her academic and professional journey in music, drawing admiration on social media.
The young woman took to LinkedIn to introduce herself and highlight her achievements in the music field, revealing that she earned music-related qualifications from two different institutions.
UI graduate shares fondness with career
According to Pauline, she first studied English and Music at the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, before proceeding to the University of Ibadan, where she also studied Music.
In her post, she explained that her passion for music extends beyond academics and professional practice.
The UI graduate described herself as a vocalist, violinist, and entrepreneur who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Pauline Musique Consult.
Reflecting on her relationship with music, Pauline stated that she sees the discipline as more than just a profession.
She said in her LinkedIn post in part:
"I am a graduate of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, where I studied English and Music, and also a graduate of the University of Ibadan, where I studied Music.
I am a vocalist and violinist, and I serve as the CEO of Pauline Musique Consult. Under this platform are Pauline Musique Store, focused on the sales of musical instruments and accessories, and Pauline Musique Academy, where young minds most especially (adults not exempted though) are trained in music, with particular attention to foundational and practical development.
My understanding of music goes beyond it being a profession. I see it as an experience, something that shapes emotion, thought, identity, and human connection in different ways."
Social media users react to Pauline's achievement
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:
Olusegun Emmanuel Olaniyi said:
"This is beautiful, Pauline Okhide Ebosereme. I love your perspective that music is more than a profession, it’s an experience that shapes emotions, identity, and connection.
Welcome to this space"
Ogundeji Damilola Adedolapo said:
"Well done. 👏"
Shallom Nwankwo said:
"You are doing well ma, welcome ✨"
University of Ibadan master's graduate sets record
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate celebrated becoming the first person to complete a pioneering master's programme in a course.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng