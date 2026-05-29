The NBS has revealed that Nigerians paid more for diesel in April 2026, with the average price rising

Niger, Bayelsa, and Jigawa recorded the highest diesel prices, while Abia, Kwara were among the cheapest states

By zone, the North East recorded the highest average diesel price, while the North West the lowest

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians paid more for diesel in April 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS said the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers stood at N2,474.69 per litre in April 2026, representing a 43.67% increase compared to N1,722.45 recorded in April 2025.

NBS data shows sharp monthly spike in diesel prices across Nigeria Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price rose sharply by 50.16% from N1,648.08 recorded in March 2026.

The figures were contained in the latest Diesel Price Watch report released by the NBS.

State-by-state diesel prices

Analysis of state-level data showed that Niger recorded the highest average diesel price at N2,818.94, followed by Bayelsa at N2,754.06 and Jigawa at N2,704.76.

Conversely, Abia recorded the lowest average diesel price at N2,180.28, while Kwara and Zamfara posted N2,192.70 and N2,269.14 respectively.

Top 10 states with the highest diesel prices (April 2026)

Niger – N2818.94 Bayelsa – N2754.06 Jigawa – N2704.76 Akwa Ibom – N2694.22 Kaduna – N2693.17 Borno – N2684.95 Adamawa – N2655.30 Ondo – N2640.10 Bauchi – N2603.00 Anambra – N2570.56

Top 10 states with the lowest diesel prices (April 2026)

Abia – N2180.28 Kwara – N2192.70 Zamfara – N2269.14 Nassarawa – N2279.68 Kogi – N2309.76 Ebonyi – N2337.36 Cross River – N2342.41 Imo – N2405.59 Kano – N2409.34 Oyo – N2418.99

Abia State emerges cheapest for diesel consumption in Nigeria Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Zonal average diesel prices

Average diesel prices by zone in April 2026 showed that the North East recorded the highest average price at N2,603.00, while the North West posted the lowest average price at N2,409.34.

Dangote reverses diesel ex-depot prices

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reversed its earlier diesel price reduction, increasing the ex-depot price diesel, from N1,600 per litre to N1,700 per litre.

The refinery announced that the revised price would take effect from May 27, 2026, marking a swift turnaround from its previous downward adjustment that had raised hopes of lower costs for businesses and transport operators.

New prices expected after Trump's decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Global oil prices surged sharply after Donald Trump announced a naval blockade targeting Iran, raising fears of supply disruption across international energy markets.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose more than 8% to trade above $103 per barrel on Monday, crossing the psychologically $100 threshold for the first time since last week, when prices briefly surged past $111 per barrel.

Source: Legit.ng