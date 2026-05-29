A former Arsenal star has mentioned two Paris Saint-Germain players capable of stopping Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final

The former England international stated what the Gunners need to do to overpower the Ligue 1 champions

Arsenal are aiming for the Champions League title for the first time after lifting the Premier League this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has shared his thoughts ahead of the UEFA Champions League final at the Pukas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30.

The UEFA Champions League is between Premier League giant Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants are aiming to defend their title, while the Gunners are seeking to land their first-ever UCL title.

Arsenal qualified for the final after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate, while Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the second semifinal.

Gunners legend Paul Merson believes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue would give Arsenal a headache in the UCL final. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse and Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Merson names 2 PSG's deadliest players

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has highlighted two Paris Saint-Germain stars he believes could cause chaos for Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Sportskeeda, Merson singled out Georgian international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and French international Desire Doue as the players Arsenal must cage if they want to return to North London as champions of Europe.

The former Gunners star noted that the duo’s relentless attacking style makes them incredibly difficult to stop. He said:

“The big problem that Arsenal are going to face is the threat on offer from the PSG wingers.

"Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, they are both relentless and give you no breathing space! These two just get the ball and go at you again and again.”

The former Aston Villa midfielder explained that the duo has repeatedly punished defenders this season, both in the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

Doue and Kvaratskhelia's stats

French international Desire Doue announced his presence to the world after scoring a brace in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win over Inter Milan in last season's UCL final.

The 20-year-old has continued his rise with five goals and four assists in 12 Champions League appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has quietly become PSG’s most devastating attacking weapon since joining from Napoli.

The Georgian international has produced 10 goals and six assists during the UCL, as no player has directly contributed to more goals in this season’s Champions League than Kvaratskhelia.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue have been tipped to wreak havoc on Arsenal in the UCL final. Photo by: Mattia Ozbot - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

The winger tore Chelsea apart during PSG’s 8-2 aggregate win in the round of 16 before tormenting Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Merson urged Arteta to field the trio of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard in the attack. He said:

"I expect Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard to lead the Arsenal attack in this game. I like Trossard. He plays in all the big games because he's such a reliable and good footballer."

Eboue cautions Mikel on fielding 2 players

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has warned Mikel Arteta against fielding Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the UEFA Champions League final.

The former Ivory Coast defender explained that Timber has been battling with a groin injury for months and should not be fielded.

Source: Legit.ng