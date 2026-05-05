Apostle Femi Lazarus has confirmed his temporary move to Kenya, describing it as a direct instruction from God for a new phase of his global ministry

In a viral video, the cleric expressed his belief that the grace needed to prosper a nation is present in Kenya

This move comes after the pastor faced intense backlash for his comments against US President Donald Trump

The founder of Light Nation Church, Femi Lazarus, has announced a temporary relocation from Nigeria to Kenya.

In a video that has since made the rounds online, the cleric explained that the move was based on what he described as divine direction.

Femi Lazarus describes the relocation as a direct instruction from God for a new phase of his global ministry. Photos: Femi Lazarus.

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“That is the instruction God gave to us (to relocate). It is a very significant morning for us in this new phase of our assignment.That God we have to be here (in Kenya). I believe that every grace that is needed to make a nation proper is in the nation.”

His announcement came months after he made headlines for his outspoken remarks about the United States’ stance on Nigeria’s internal affairs.

At the time, former US President Donald Trump had listed Nigeria among countries of concern over reported attacks on Christians.

Reacting during a church gathering, Lazarus dismissed the move as strategic rather than humanitarian, suggesting that foreign powers often have underlying motives when engaging in African affairs.

His comments did not sit well with many Nigerians, particularly online, where several users described his claims as misleading and unnecessarily alarmist.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Apostle Femi Lazarus' relocation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@HARBIOLAH8320 noted:

"A rare voice in our time, unwavering and bold with his preaching: A shepherd who stood firmly on undiluted truth - In a world where other Apostles- deh see who God don decide for Nigerians; lol- He preach with conviction and clarity. “I” in person cherish his legacy, and we are grateful for a life poured out in service to God and humanity."

@NoiseandNotes wrote:

"Africans will never wake! Or experience a significant change! People are still under this crazy loop called religion! So because he’s coming to Kenya! Their moment of visitation is coming! False and renew hope lol"

@tidimjones stated:

"Social media can still spread your message across the world without you been there, there might be deeper reasons we don’t fully understand. Maybe those who felt affected by his words are satisfied now. He’s a good person and a strong voice for God, and I hope he goes on to achieve even greater things in Kenya."

Apostle Femi Lazarus expresses the belief that the grace needed to prosper a nation is present in Kenya. Photo: Femi Lazarus.

Source: Instagram

Femi Lazarus accused of charging on Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian filmmaker, Serah Donald Onyeachor, reacted to Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo’s online debate.

The Nollywood filmmaker posted a screenshot of Pastor Femi Lazarus charging a monthly Instagram subscription fee of N7900 for his IG followers to access more of his content.

According to her, everyone should be left alone for their reward to be in heaven while they charge their necessary fees here on earth.

She told churches to build schools that their congregation could afford and for pastors to stop moving around with security.

Source: Legit.ng