Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe had many gushing online after a video of their sons' naming ceremony surfaced

Recall that the celebrity couple recently welcomed their triplets after years of waiting

Reports revealed that the ceremony was strictly for close friends and family members

Nigerian actors Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe had the attention of many online after a video from their triplets’ private naming ceremony surfaced on Elon Musk’s X.

The couple, who announced the arrival of their three boys last week, held an indoor event in Lekki, Lagos, attended only by close friends and family.

Inside Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s private triplets naming. Credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Actor Jide Awobona, a longtime friend of the couple, was spotted at the private gathering.

During the ceremony, the doting parents shared the names of their sons: Abdul Ramon Taiwo, Abdul Rahim Kehinde Adetona, and Abdulrokeeb Idowu Adebare.

According to reports, a larger celebration is planned later this month to mark the milestone more publicly.

Recall that the couple returned to Nigeria last week with their newborns, and a viral clip showed them arriving at a Nigerian airport and being warmly received by family members.

The leaked video of the naming ceremony sparked excitement online, with fans celebrating the couple and showering them with congratulatory messages.

See the video below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets had hit a major milestone on Instagram four days after their birth was announced on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lateef and his wife caused a buzz on social media on Friday, May 1, 2026, when they announced that they had welcomed triplets.

During the course of the announcement, the couple also shared a link for an Instagram page they created and dedicated to their triplets.

In a caption, Lateef Adedimeji wrote,

"I’ve been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own @etawithlove."

Barely a few days after the announcement, a recent look at the tripplets' Instagram page showed they have hit over 100k followers.

Their Instagram bio read:

"ETA with Love🤍 | The Adedimeji Boys Three little hearts Loved before they were seen A soft kind of life."

The page also has only one post of Lateef and Mo Bimpe appreciating their colleagues and fans for the overwhelming love shown towards their triplets.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe reacted to a viral video of some market women rejoicing over the birth of her triplets.

Reacting to the video, Bimpe, who was emotional, expressed excitement as she called for the women to be identified. She revealed she would like to host them at the triplets’ celebration.

Netizens celebrate Lateef, Mo Bimpe's kids

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@cruise_vibez said:

"This is actually perfect. I love the simple style."

@Hopeapparel1987 said:

"Ramoh taiwo Rahim adetona kehinde Rokeeb adebare idowu Oloruko Jesu oluwa a. woyin adagbe e ni owo re leyin."

@Didi232154

I loved the fact that it was a closed naming ceremony.

@ikorodu_boy said:

"what’s the essence of now posting this on social media? since they want it silent?"

Blogger criticised over comment about Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.

The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

Source: Legit.ng