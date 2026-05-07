Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe Trend As Video of Their Triplets’ Private Naming Ceremony Leaks
- Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe had many gushing online after a video of their sons' naming ceremony surfaced
- Recall that the celebrity couple recently welcomed their triplets after years of waiting
- Reports revealed that the ceremony was strictly for close friends and family members
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Nigerian actors Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe had the attention of many online after a video from their triplets’ private naming ceremony surfaced on Elon Musk’s X.
The couple, who announced the arrival of their three boys last week, held an indoor event in Lekki, Lagos, attended only by close friends and family.
Actor Jide Awobona, a longtime friend of the couple, was spotted at the private gathering.
During the ceremony, the doting parents shared the names of their sons: Abdul Ramon Taiwo, Abdul Rahim Kehinde Adetona, and Abdulrokeeb Idowu Adebare.
According to reports, a larger celebration is planned later this month to mark the milestone more publicly.
Recall that the couple returned to Nigeria last week with their newborns, and a viral clip showed them arriving at a Nigerian airport and being warmly received by family members.
The leaked video of the naming ceremony sparked excitement online, with fans celebrating the couple and showering them with congratulatory messages.
See the video below:
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets had hit a major milestone on Instagram four days after their birth was announced on social media.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lateef and his wife caused a buzz on social media on Friday, May 1, 2026, when they announced that they had welcomed triplets.
During the course of the announcement, the couple also shared a link for an Instagram page they created and dedicated to their triplets.
In a caption, Lateef Adedimeji wrote,
"I’ve been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own @etawithlove."
Barely a few days after the announcement, a recent look at the tripplets' Instagram page showed they have hit over 100k followers.
Their Instagram bio read:
"ETA with Love🤍 | The Adedimeji Boys Three little hearts Loved before they were seen A soft kind of life."
The page also has only one post of Lateef and Mo Bimpe appreciating their colleagues and fans for the overwhelming love shown towards their triplets.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe reacted to a viral video of some market women rejoicing over the birth of her triplets.
Reacting to the video, Bimpe, who was emotional, expressed excitement as she called for the women to be identified. She revealed she would like to host them at the triplets’ celebration.
Netizens celebrate Lateef, Mo Bimpe's kids
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@cruise_vibez said:
"This is actually perfect. I love the simple style."
@Hopeapparel1987 said:
"Ramoh taiwo Rahim adetona kehinde Rokeeb adebare idowu Oloruko Jesu oluwa a. woyin adagbe e ni owo re leyin."
@Didi232154
I loved the fact that it was a closed naming ceremony.
@ikorodu_boy said:
"what’s the essence of now posting this on social media? since they want it silent?"
Blogger criticised over comment about Mo Bimpe
Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.
The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.
On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.
After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.