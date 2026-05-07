Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has shared tips on how Arsenal will overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final

The Gunners reached the final after defeating Atletico Madrid, while PSG overcame Bayern Munich in their respective semifinals

Former Aston Villa manager, Gerrard, believes the North London side's mentality would play a huge role

Former England international Steven Gerrard has explained what Arsenal must do to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

PSG are aiming to successfully defend their title after edging Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate following a dramatic semi-final clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, May 6.

The Ligue 1 champions secured a crucial 5-4 victory in the first leg in France before settling for a 1-1 draw in the return leg.

Ousmane Dembele sends Paris Saint-Germain to their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele handed the visitors an early lead in the 3rd minute, while Harry Kane scored a late consolation goal in stoppage time.

PSG will now face Arsenal in this season’s Champions League final as they look to retain the trophy they won after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in last season’s final.

Gerrard gives Arsenal tips to beat PSG

Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard said Arsenal is playing one of the best teams in Europe.

Speaking on TNTSports via Arsenal radar, the Liverpool legend explained that winning the Premier League would also boost the Gunners ahead of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. He said:

"I know more than anyone that an underdog can win this final. It was a mismatch when we played AC Milan but anything can happen.

"Arsenal are paying against a high-quality team with an elite manager so Arsenal will have to be the best versions of themselves.

"Every single player will have to turn up but of course they’ve got a chance. Being the underdogs might even suit this Arsenal team.

"If they can win the Premier League that will give them immense confidence and belief going into the final as well.

"They’ve certainly got a chance. I think they need to use their physicality, their size, make every set-piece count and take PSG to places they don’t want to go and make it uncomfortable for them."

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes Arsenal can win the UEFA Champions League this season. Photo by: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

The former Rangers manager said aside from performance, Arsenal would have to pray that luck is on their side.

The one-time UCL winner said Paris Saint-Germain had a superb performance against Bayern Munich in the second leg. He said via sports BIBLE:

"It's a possibility [that Arsenal win] but they're going to have to have a bit of luck. They're going to have to have things go their way on the night because this PSG team, they're just so good everywhere.

Saka mentions UCL final opponent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bukayo Saka has dropped a massive hint on who Arsenal want to face in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

The England international initially pushed back the question, claiming he would only give a media-trained answer before dropping a hint.

Source: Legit.ng