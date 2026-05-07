Nigerian singer Portable became a topic of discussion following a recent song he released online

The controversial act shared a video montage of himself and his first wife, Bewaji, as he spoke about his affection

This came after rumours surfaced on social media accusing the musician of welcoming a newborn with his manager

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has stirred reactions online with a released heartfelt love song for his wife, Bewaji.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Portable reflected on his sudden rise to fame and asked when his life became “like magic”.

Portable sends strong message to wife amid reports involving manager. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He noted how people now look at him “like a zombie.” Despite the attention and female admirers flocking around him.

The singer went on to assure his wife of his unwavering loyalty.

He sang: “When did my life become like magic? Everybody is looking at me like a Zombie. My honey, my darling, I will never leave you for another. The girls are following him.”

This came amid reports that Portable allegedly welcomed another child with his manager at his Odogwu bar. According to circulating claims, the manager recently gave birth to a baby boy for the singer.

While Portable has not directly addressed the rumours, his public promise of love and commitment to his wife has sparked conversations across social media.

See the video below:

Legit.ng reported that Portable’s ex-wife, Ashabi Simple, shared a video on her Instagram page amid the singer’s defeat in a boxing match against Carter Efe.

The two celebrities recently faced off in a boxing match, which ended in Portable’s defeat, as clips from the bout trended online.

In her video, Ashabi Simple was seen dancing to promote her new movie, Beyond Physical. She danced before one of her male colleagues joined her, and they both continued in a playful mood.

The pair appeared excited as they encouraged fans to watch the film. In her caption, the actress noted that her movie had gained organic views, as she also highlighted the number of likes and positive reviews it received. She added that she does not take her fans’ support for granted.

In the clip, she used a Yoruba song with lyrics about the struggles of love. The singer in the track spoke about how love can be overwhelming, making references to a relationship situation similar to that of Jarvis and Peller.

Portable shares heartfelt words for wife amid controversial allegations. credit@portablebabeby

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_symply_esther said:

"Anytime you do something you go run go post Bewaji 🤦‍♀️."

jewel_afrika said:

"Oni infection, public preek😂😂."

arakenge_libra005

"Bewaji understanding wife of the year."

am_mardel

"O tun fun manager loyun iwo bobo yi 😂😂 Shey won tun be manage oko ni ??🤣🤣rora bobo yii🤣🤣🤣."

fortune__25

"All white party pelu Ankara pink tanso."

iambornntoreign

"Mummy Fijabi ati Daddy fijabi 😮😂😂."

faruq_laii

"To all the ladies on their period. I’m sending you all recovery hugs 🫂 ❤️‍🩹."

nafeesatopeyemi

"Bewaji dey try abeg what the hell."

iamodiboesther said:

"Portable you don dey discriminate your other baby mama amd her newborn baby o 😂😂."

potentialm28 said:

"Package urself bros.. you too do sef shuu."

mz_temmmmy said:

"Portable why hurting bewaji ???? This's not nice at all..... you go dey give your manager belle 🥹🥹🥹 baba fijabi ati ajagunde epele oh congratulations 🎉."

kelvsing said:

"Na girl way com do mager for ur bar u giv bele u.. bele master."

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng