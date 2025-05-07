Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has shared an appreciative post about her journey to motherhood

She narrated the challenges she went through and thanked God for his goodness over life and her family

Many of her followers joined her in thanking God for his blessings, they gushed over the pictures she shared

Actress Chizzy Alichi couldn't contain her excitement after sharing a post about the goodness of God in her life and her family.

The thespian had welcomed her first baby a few days ago and shared the joyous news with her fans. She also posted some of her pregnancy shoot photos in the update.

Chizzy Alichi appreciate God for becoming a mother. Photo credit@chizzyalichi

In another post on her social media page, she thanked God for her life and that of her family.

According to her, she didn’t know where to begin, given all that she went through. She revealed that her son was born prematurely at 30 weeks, and as a result, he spent three weeks and four days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Chizzy Alichi shares more details about her son

Describing some of her challenges, the actress, known for her cooking skills, said that her pregnancy was the most difficult period of her life. She explained that a medical condition was detected during one of her weekly scans, which led to her being placed on bedrest and occasionally admitted to the hospital.

Chizzy Alichi shared that she began paying more tithes during this time, feeling that she wasn’t giving enough.

As a Catholic, she also spent more time in the chapel, making it her second home, and she engaged in charitable acts such as visiting orphanages and giving to the needy on the streets.

Chizzy Alichi shares pictures of her newborn with fans. Photo credit@chizzyalichi

She kept her father’s picture close to her, praying with it. She also mentioned that after her father passed away, she knew he would come back again.

Chizzy Alichi shares video and pictures

The elated mother revealed the name of her newborn, Kenechukwu, and shared a video of her husband holding their baby in the hospital.

She also posted more pictures of her baby and herself while receiving treatment at the hospital.

See the post here:

What fans said about the actress's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are comments about it below:

@praiz_sam reacted:

"Talk to me, film the hand, film the child! Film am well well."

@imeldarowland commented:

"When God says it that settles it it is Ur time and turn congratulations to you and urs."

@arian_events wrote:

"See that smile on your husband’s face."

@oluchiafundu shared:

"Wow wow, congratulations dear. God is indeed faithful."

@emereujunwa6 said:

"What he started ,he always finish ...faithful God, mama and papa kenechukwu. Ur joy have come to stay."

@ucheelendu stated:

"Glory to God. Welcome back papa! He is indeed a blessing. Congratulations my darling."

@christabelegbenya shared:

"God is really faithful see the joy on hubby face congratulations once more."

@etinosaofficial shared:

"Congratulations. Eghosasere. God's time is the absolute best."

Dayo Amusa shares ordeal after childbirth

Legit.ng had reported that Dayo Amusa had appreciated being called a mother after what she passed through.

Sharing her testimony, she appreciated God for his goodness over her life in a post.

She noted that her man left her because of her condition.

