Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa was recently paid a surprise visit in her home by gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori

The movie star burst into tears as the gospel singer sang to welcome her and her first son after many years of childlessness

The emotional display moved many social media fans as they talked about how touching it is to finally be a mum after years of waiting

Nigerian gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori recently visited Nollywood actress and new mum Dayo Amusa at her home. The 41-year-old movie star welcomed her first child after many years of childlessness, and the news was met with praise and celebration.

However, Yinka Alaseyori’s visit to Dayo Amusa was emotional. The actress burst into tears after the gospel singer sang songs of praise to welcome her and her newborn son.

Dayo Amusa was cradling her baby, and she gave Alaseyori a tight hug while shedding tears. The gospel singer sang songs about how the actress had wanted a child for many years, leading to some people taunting her about her childlessness, only for things to work out perfectly in God’s time.

In the caption of the video, Yinka Alaseyori wrote:

“See what the Lord has done, what we waited for has come to pass, see what the Lord has done.

"A big congratulations to you aunty mi @dayoamusa , You will never be put to shame, God bless you and the family. Amen🙏.”

Reactions as Yinka Alaseyori moves Dayo Amusa to tears

The video of Yinka Alaseyori visiting Dayo Amusa’s home after the actress welcomed her first child touched many fans on social media. Several of them agreed that it was an emotional display. Some netizens also appreciated God for finally blessing the movie star with a child.

Dayo Amusa's friend debunks surrogacy rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Dayo Amusa’s recent childbirth continued to get fans talking online amid claims of her using a surrogate mother.

As the news spread online, some people congratulated the filmmaker, while others talked about her not being the one who carried the baby in her womb.

A few days after the surrogacy rumours went viral, one of the actress’ friends, Adebanks, took to her Instagram page to put the claims to rest.

