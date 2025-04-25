Mercy Johnson has reacted to her colleague Chizzy Alichi's first childbirth as her maternity pictures go viral

The Nollywood superstar also recalled her reactions after Chizzy Alichi informed her she was pregnant months ago

Mercy Johnson, who congratulated Chizzy Alichi, also hailed the actress' husband, stirring reactions from celebrities and fans

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has joined colleagues in the movie industry to congratulate actress Chizzy Alichi and husband Chike Ugochukwu Mbah following the birth of their first child.

Legit.ng recently reported that Chizzy on Friday, April 25 stirred excitement on social media after she shared adorable maternity pictures where she showed off her baby bump.

Chizzy Alichi's first baby news: Mercy Johnson shares emotional reaction. Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie/chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Chizzy who expressed gratitude also acknowledged God’s perfect timing as her message stirred reactions from many including popular celebrities in the movie industry as they pen congratulatory messages to her.

Movie director Stanley Ontop, who also congratulated Chizzy, revealed the actress had put to bed.

Mercy Johnson celebrates with Chizzy Alichi, husband

The Nollywood star, who shared a clip showing different maternity pictures of Chizzy Alichi and her husband, revealed she had been aware of the actress' pregnancy for months.

Mercy Johnson revealed she couldn't help but cry when Chizzy told her she was pregnant.

Mercy Johnson praises Chizzy Alichi’s husband after actress welcomes first baby. Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

"Finally I can talk, when my Chizzy told me months ago that she was preggo, I just started crying Awesome God indeed. My joy is full, my baby @chizzyalichi …. Congratulations sweetheart. My Respects to Sir," she said.

The post Mercy Johnson shared as she congratulates Chizzy Alichi below:

Celebs, fans react to Mercy Johnson's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

realanitajoseph said:

"The news too sweet oh God is too great bikooooo thank you OMEKA NNA YA."

realmalachyatusco commented:

"This just made my day... I am so happy right now I don't know why."

the_anointedbe said:

"Who take your advice non fit miss road mama..congratulations chizzybab."

lizzyric_luxe_fashion_world said:

"The way I shouted Jesus when I first saw it on her page ,my husband asked “what happened”? This is a sign that mine is very close and I double tap."

callmememitchell0 said:

"God bless her husband also men like this women need big congratulations."

toboree_ wrote:

"Jesus!!!!!! Omo I saw this and said thank you Jesus why??? Thank you Jesus for shutting the mouth of the wicked ones that have been talking down on this woman, thank you God for once again showing that you are THE GOD!!!!"

latoriaclinicalaesthetics said:

"This will be my story some day soon by the grace of God. Am so happy for her."

Mercy Johnson reacts to Elon Musk's earning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Johnson reacted to the trending tweets of Elon Musk and Mr Beast's earnings.

She expressed her hurt about not being rich to her satisfaction, in comparison to these American businessmen.

According to Mercy, it seemed like her forte and mission in life is child-bearing and being playful, as she wondered what she needed to do to get rich.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng