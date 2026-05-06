Harrison Gwamnishu has shared a fresh update on the slain Delta singer Mena amid rumours that the officer who took the singer’s life has been transferred

In his video, he explained what he knows about the transfer and what could happen to Mena’s case

Fans reacted strongly to Gwamnishu’s update, while also dragging the police force over alleged irregularities within the system

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has shared an important update on Usman Nuhu, the alleged officer who took the life of a Delta singer.

Nuhu had been remanded in police custody after the unfortunate killing and was dismissed from the police force over the incident.

Reactions as Harrison Gwamnishu shares fresh update on Usman Nuhu’s transfer amid charges. Photo credit@harrisongwmanishu

Source: Instagram

Amid ongoing online discussions, some reports suggested that he had been transferred to Imo State while the case was still trending.

In his video, Gwamnishu shared a list of individuals allegedly transferred by the police and stated that he is not a police spokesperson, but insisted that nothing would stop justice from being served in Nuhu’s case.

Harrison Gwamnishu shares more updates

In the video, the activist explained that even a deceased officer, Curtis Isibor, appeared on the transfer list. He shared the officer’s obituary alongside the name found on the document.

Harrison Gwamnishu assures Nigerians about justice in the killing. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

He assured Nigerians that justice would be served and urged patience, noting that the Inspector General of Police had already addressed the matter.

Gwamnishu added that more time should be given for Usman Nuhu to be properly charged in court, suggesting that the transfer list error may have been a mix-up.

Fans react to Gwamnishu’s video

Reacting, fans praised Harrison Gwamnishu’s update and called for improvements in the police force’s database system following the reported error.

They also said the force needs a complete overhaul in light of recent events in Delta State.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Delta killing: Reactions as more updates surface

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans as seen below:

@officialjpaul commented:

"The fact that the Nigerian Police cannot properly identify their own personnel is deeply troubling. It exposes serious lapses in accountability, command structure, and internal coordination. This is why indiscipline persists in the system. The Nigerian Police urgently need a functional and comprehensive database system."

@onome_tj stated:

"Exactly the same thing I said... Just goes to show the level of unprofessionalism in the NPF."

@bless_ynwa shared:

"That dead man might not be a mistake; there are ghost workers still collecting salaries."

@pearlessence____ reacted:

"I respect your intelligence now more than ever. It's either they wanna set you up to drag, or the person that sent that list to the public knows that list is a fake compiled list, but you handled it well, that’s good."

Comrade Umukoro Efemena shares update about Mena

Legit.ng had reported that Umukoro Efemena gave insight into the character of the trigger-happy officer, Usman Nuhu, after he took Oghenemine Million Ogidi's life.

More updates trended about the gruesome passing of the upcoming singer in Delta state, as many people spoke about Officer Nuhu.

Many were outraged over what the comrade said about the police officer and the handling of the late singer's corpse.

Source: Legit.ng