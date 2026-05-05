Sola Sobowale's daughter's traditional wedding in Ibadan, Oyo state, has continued to capture attention online

Recently, the Nollywood actress' son-in-law, Francis Osinloye, was the subject of public discussion over his lack of enthusiasm during the ceremony

While some netizens made bold claims about his action, some details about the young man have surfaced online

Francis Adekunle Osinloye, the son-in-law of Nollywood veteran actress Sola Sobowale, was recently at the center of public discussion as videos from his traditional wedding emerged on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osinloye married Sobowale’s daughter, Mide, in a traditional star-studded celebration in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, including Governor Seyi Makinde, actors Kunle Afolayan and Femi Adebayo, and comedian Seyi Law.

Sola Sobowale's son-in-law Francis Osinloye is based in the UK. Credit: solasobowale/themiimiisworld

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights from the wedding was a viral clip showing the groom, Francis Osinloye, with a noticeably reserved and solemn expression throughout the ceremony.

Amid the speculation, a social media user identified as @Mz_Tosyn claimed the groom had recently lost his mother before the wedding, sparking reactions

More details about Sola Sobowale's son-in-law have now emerged on social media

Sola Sobowale's son-in-law lost his mother on Christmas Day

Contrary to the report that the groom's mother recently passed away, Francis sadly lost his mother on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.

Sobowale's son-in-law, who is also a prince, is based in the United Kingdom.

While the couple recently had their traditional wedding in Nigeria, they have been married since 2024, with a civil wedding taking place overseas.

Mixed reactions trail Sola Sobowale’s daughter's traditional wedding in Ibadan. Credit: solasobowale

Source: Instagram

Francis has a master's with distinction from Loughborough University.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a trending video showed what Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale did to her husband during her daughter’s wedding.

In one of the recordings, the bride’s father was invited to dance, but Sobowale appeared to ignore him while smiling at the scene.

A friend seated close to the actress was seen tapping her gently, apparently urging her to join her former spouse on the dance floor.

More comments about Sola Sobowale's daughter's wedding

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

sapphire_nifemi commented:

"You see the clips where the lady was dancing and dancing and she just crossed his leg like he came to collect the money they are owing him??? That’s where we draw the line mehn."

arike_20 commented:

"People aren't just monitoring spirits, the videos really do look off. Grief is real, but a wedding celebrates a new beginning. If you aren't emotionally ready to smile with your partner, the date should have been pushed back. The entire vibe is just incredibly sad."

Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film

Legit.ng previously reported that Sola Sobowale featured in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

The announcement was made by RMD, who shared pictures from the set of the flick, which premiered nationwide on May 3, 2024.

In the photos, Sobowale stood alongside other cast members, while RMD sat down with the Nigerian actress leaning against him.

Source: Legit.ng