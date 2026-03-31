Tonto Dikeh shared a powerful testimony about her troubled past during a gospel ministration in Tanzania

She opened up about past struggles, difficult choices, and a life she now deeply regrets

Her story took a dramatic turn as she revealed a life-changing moment that led her to faith and a new purpose

Nigerian actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has sparked mixed reactions after delivering a powerful testimony during a gospel ministration in Tanzania, where she openly recounted her past struggles and spiritual transformation.

Speaking to the congregation, Dikeh reflected on her journey through difficult phases of life, describing how she once battled confusion while trying to find direction in what she called a “wicked world.”

Actress Tonto Dikeh opens up about her dark past in a cult. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

She revealed that those experiences exposed her to unhealthy influences and choices she now deeply regrets.

“In the midst of trying to navigate life… I’ve dipped my hands in so many filth and dirt, I’ve joined cult, I’ve worked with the demon so hard,” she confessed. According to her, those encounters gave her a profound understanding of spiritual battles and ultimately pushed her toward redemption.

The actress explained that she reached a turning point when she experienced what she described as a divine call back to faith.

Declaring her newfound conviction, she said evil no longer has power over her life: “I know who he is and I know that he does not have anything for me anymore.”

Recounting the moment she believes God restored her, Dikeh shared:

“Today God said… I’ll take you back and clean you up. I’ll put you on altars to preach my gospel.”

Her words drew emotional reactions from worshippers, many of whom applauded her openness and message of redemption.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that on March 25, 2026, Ogala took to Instagram to accuse Tonto of involving native doctors in their past dealings and shared what she described as a leaked audio conversation with a native doctor.

She narrated that Tonto Dikeh once encouraged her to consult native doctors, but she refused because it did not sit well with her spirit.

Doris Ogala alleged that Tonto later reported her to a female native doctor, whom she referred to as mamalawo, and even tried to harm her spiritually.

“Tonto dikeh why did you go to your mamalawo to kill me. Which blogger did I tell that your mamalawo is my spiritual mother. Since you knew me, do I do juju. No be you dey tell me say why I no dey call all those native doctor to work for me. Even in transcorp when imported Alfa from Lagos. U wanted me to join you. I told you those things doesn't go well with my spirit. Ahhh your cup is full.”

She went on to question why Tonto Dikeh would want to end her life, stressing that she had done nothing wrong to deserve such treatment.

“Why would you want to kpai me. What did I ever do to you tonto dikeh, HONESTLY GOD IS DOING SOMETHING. AHHHH.”

She further mocked Tonto Dikeh's born-again status, insinuating that she is deceiving the public with the claims of her newfound faith while she's allegedly involved with native doctors.

"And you are doing born again. This was just January here. Kai"

Ogala also shared a recorded phone call, which she claimed was between her and Tonto’s female native doctor.

In the audio, a woman was heard speaking with Doris Ogala, who explained that she had been avoiding a woman because she did not want to be dragged into social media drama.

She added that the woman in question allegedly asked her to help convince Pastor Chris Okafor to pay attention to her, though Tonto Dikeh’s name was not directly mentioned in the recording.

Tonto Dikeh recounts her haunting journey into a secret cult. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Tonto Dikeh's confession

The actress' testimony sparked conversations on social media, with many praising her courage in sharing such a vulnerable part of her past.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sailorojay said:

"Abeg what’s the name of the cult? And if truly you have given your life to Christ you would expose other members and what your mission was when you were with them. Don’t just be giving us half stories!! Transparency is one of the biggest qualities of a true believer."

cdx2online said:

"If God rescue u from evil eh , u go sing him name tire . .cuz, na who no go ,no know."

middle_wealth_21 said:

"This sudden evangelist won’t let us rest😂."

maryudofia said:

"I'm happy for you. God won at last. Congratulations, dear."

iam__chulo said:

"I want to ask one very honest question pls🙋‍♀️ What if those bandits that killed people in Jos comes out to say they’ve repented and want to be pastor…. Will their sins be forgiven too ? Will you the victims of their former act forgive them too?"

randuvelma said:

"Keep going Tonto, Millions of Christians all over the world pray and support you. Every saint, was once a sinner, God will give you Grace to stand."

iyelafe said:

"So that lady did not lie then, that one wey Dey always cry over that Chris pastor."

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer continued to respond to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill is troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, recently reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday.

Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggests she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng