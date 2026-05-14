Nigerian actress Funke Akindele caught the attention of many online following her recent move on social media

The movie reacted to a disturbing prophecy about her colleagues as fans and celebrities mourn late actor Alexx Ekubo

Popular Ghanaian seer Karma President spoke on the dangers he foresaw in the movie industry, which didn’t sit well with many

Nigerian movie star Funke Akindele has reacted to a chilling prophecy from popular Ghanaian seer Karma President.

In a video that quickly caught attention, the prophet issued a disturbing warning to Nigerian actors and actresses.

Ghanaian prophet’s scary message unsettles Nollywood stars. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @karma_president

Source: Instagram

He claimed that many Nollywood stars were spiritually in danger, and predicted a wave of tragic funerals within the industry.

According to Karma president, many actors and actress where already inside a coffin

In his words:

“Nigerian actors and actresses, they should cross-check their dark side. Bad funeral will ring very soon because many of these young actresses and actors in Nigeria, many are inside coffin in the spiritual world… Bad funerals is ahead of Nollywood.”

He further urged Nollywood stars to reflect on their lives, warning that once tragedy strikes, “you will never enter coffin and come back again.”

The prophet even referenced the late actor Junior Pope, insisting that more losses could follow.

The prophecy comes in the wake of actor Alexx Ekubo’s death, which has already left Nollywood in mourning.

Reacting to the video, Funke Akindele liked the message, a move that triggered mixed reactions among fans and social media users.

Watch the message below:

See Funke Akindele’s reaction below:

Funke Akindele reacts to prophet’s shocking revelation. Credit: @karma_president

Source: Instagram

Netizens to prophet about Nollywood

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

alogo_nsue said:

"This page sef no dey ever bring good news ?? Every day na spiritual attack, village people, enemy don gather, Person no fit even open the page in peace again. Abeg, no be every problem na witchcraft oo Una no fit tell us say somebody buy house, marry, or make progress for life? Small good news no go wound anybody."

amuchebethel30

"Back to sender, oga talk about Gahanna leave Nigeria celebrities matter you know."

itz_diamond_d said:

"I don't understand,why is Ini Edo's pics there?"

mong.micheal said:

"Your Ghana actor nko make you day see them because me day see all the Ghana as well in the coffee."

achamskaboss said:

"Nigerians, let's stand and pray for our fellow Nigerians. Ini will live ... God gives his prophets prophecy for Solutions that will eventually manifest who he is. No be death in our Nigerian entertainment industry. Amen."

winneromogwa said:

"I cover ini edo with the blood of Jesus🙏 Oga try face Ghana celebrity."

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance on a movie set

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Alexx Ekubo's last appearance on a movie set went viral online, leaving many confused and in pain.

While many were expecting a big comeback from the actor, who had been away from the social scene for over two years, his death took them aback.

In the clip, the actor was seen arriving at a movie set 30 minutes late, where he further apologised to the cast and crew playfully.

Source: Legit.ng