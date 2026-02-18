Rosy Meurer has continued to respond to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill is troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move

Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, recently reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday

Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggests she may indeed be troubled

Rosy Meurer, the wife of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has shared a post that did not sit well with many of her fans.

Rumours had been circulating that the actress’ marriage was troubled after her husband reunited with his ex-wife to celebrate the birthday of their son, King Churchill.

She reportedly unfollowed her husband and later broke her silence, insisting that she was still following him on all social media platforms.

In her recent post, Rosy shared a video of herself in gym wear, stating that life goes on. The mother of two added that she was living her truth and reality without lying to herself. While climbing the staircase, she kicked toward the camera before walking off.

Fans criticise Rosy Meurer

Many fans were unimpressed with her post. Some claimed the actress's body language suggested she was hurt by her husband’s reconciliation with his ex-wife.

Others alleged that she was not being completely honest in her attempts to show that her marriage remains intact. A few, however, said no one was trying to take her husband away and advised her to focus on her marriage instead.

What fans said about Rosy Meurer's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her life amid rumour that her marriage is troubled. Many shared their take about her and her online posts. Here are comments below:

@official_queendee reacted:

"Auntie you are really pained and stressed about this reunion. If I were you I would stop explaining or acting as if you are ok. The whole world can see you are not ok and you are in pain."

@priceless_e_j reacted:

"I normally don’t do this but you lie with some much confidence. God forbid bad thing."

@eunicemikel shared:

"No be small work u give urself since 10th year bufdai o aunty."

@abs_global said:

"Relax babygirl, No one wants ur brother nah."

@olo_nneka wrote:

"So pained. You never knew a day would come when Tonto would make peace with her husband, you even named your son king. Even the effort you are putting to show us you are unbothered is everything we need to know that you are having a meltdown."

Tonto Dikeh's wedding trends amid husband's reconcilation

Legit.ng had reported that the traditional wedding ceremony of Tonto Dikeh had resurfaced online following her reconciliation letter to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress recently settled her rift with Churchill after years of online clashes and court cases amid a custody battle.

In the resurfaced video, fans observed the actress’s body language and shared their views about her crashed marriage.

