Adelowo Abimbola has vowed to pay her own bride price out of her own pocket if Ibrahim Chatta agrees to walk her down the aisle

While she currently serves under the tutelage of veteran Funsho Adeolu, the actress admitted her heart originally belonged to Chatta’s camp

The actress opened up about her journey from her early life in Northern Nigeria to becoming one of the most talked-about faces in the Yoruba movie industry

Nollywood actress Adelowo Abimbola Caroline has stirred conversations online after making a bold declaration about her feelings for veteran actor Ibrahim Chatta.

In a recent interview, the actress did not hold back as she revealed the extent of her admiration.

Speaking during the interview, Adelowo described her affection for Ibrahim Chatta as more than just professional respect.

Adelowo Abimbola vows to pay her own bride price if Ibrahim Chatta agrees to walk her down the aisle. Photos: Ibrahim Chatta/Adelowo Abimbola.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she would go to extraordinary lengths for a chance to be with him.

“If Ibrahim Chatta asks me to be his wife, I’ll pay my bride price with my own money just to be his wife,” she said.

Adelowo explained that her feelings are not limited to his acting skills.

While she acknowledged several talented figures in the industry, she made it clear that Chatta holds a special place in her heart.

The actress also revealed that she once wished he could mentor her in her career.

“I actually wanted him to be my boss,” she said, hinting at a long-standing admiration that goes beyond the surface.

Beyond her confession, Adelowo took time to reflect on her journey in the film industry.

She spoke about her early life in Northern Nigeria and how her passion for acting eventually led her to Nollywood.

Currently, she works under the guidance of Funsho Adeolu, whom she described as her mentor.

Despite her earlier desire to work closely with Chatta, she acknowledged that her current path is part of a bigger plan.

“Where my Creator has planned for me is where I am now,” she added.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Adelowo Abimbola's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@JimiKehinde-b1s stated:

"If one may ask, Fela Anikulapo kuti died in August 1998, there was no Mobile phone then. But there was Nitel land line, how could a secondary student have phone then?"

@femcelove24 shared:

"I enjoy the interview, but something's are missing because Fela Anikulapo Kuti actually died on 2nd of August 1997 and there's nothing like handset by then, and we're still under Abacha government"

@olufemioni5357 wrote:

"There were handset then but for rich people. It was then called cellular. Listen to observe music early nineties, you will hear cellular."

Adelowo Abimbola admits that her heart originally belonged to Chatta’s camp. Photo: Ibrahim Chatta.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Chatta speaks about his film village

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Chatta shared how he was able to build his massive film village despite not saving any money before then.

In a video, he said the money was made during COVID-19, when he did some things he does not normally do. Chatta also said that he told God he wasn't going to do anything again and depended solely on

Source: Legit.ng