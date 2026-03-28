Dorathy Osaronu, a disability advocate, has reacted to a viral video of her exiting a plane

She shared her emotional reflections on the experience and praised the airline staff for their empathy

Her post sparked mixed reactions online as many Nigerians shared their views on the matter

People with disabilities (PWD) advocate and content creator Dorathy Osaronu has spoken out following the viral video of her exiting an aircraft.

A viral clip showed Dorathy being carried out of the narrow passageway by at least five airline staff, since she cannot walk. The gesture sparked widespread reactions online.

Dorathy Osaronu reveals what really happened during her plane exit Credit: @officialdorathyosaronu

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dorathy expressed deep gratitude to the airline staff, describing the moment as a reminder of “true humanity.”

She explained that for someone with zero mobility, flying is not just a journey but a challenge that demands trust, vulnerability, and courage. Despite relying on strangers, she said they lifted her with care and dignity, making her feel valued.

Dorathy wrote:

"Put yourself in my shoes and see if you can walk in it for an hour. While you walk freely in and out of an aircraft, this is how I get out… still I am grateful for the gift called life."

She praised the staff of Air Peace for their empathy and willingness to help, adding that they reminded her she still belongs in the world exactly as she is.

In an interview with Punch, Dorathy emphasized that being in a wheelchair is not a death sentence, calling herself the “Queen of Positivity.” She reflected on her childhood struggles, recalling the pain of moving from one hospital to another, the stigma she faced, and how she nearly dropped out of school.

Dorathy revealed that her disability began at the age of two or three after contracting polio, which affected her legs.

Now happily married, she has become a strong advocate for people with disabilities, using her platform to inspire others and challenge stereotypes.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Dorathy Osaronu's viral video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

carnegie_aiden said:

"If there’s a luggage limit there’s a weight limit."

danicakes23 said:

"Sorry not sorry this is unacceptable. You have to take some personal responsibility, if you’re gonna be a full lift of that size you need a medical team to travel with you. Not only can you get hurt, you can hurt the airline workers."

princeinno_jr

"She is tired and exhausted from being carried 😢."

oheemaaserwaa

"What a shame!!! All because of toooo much food!"

annie_steph4 said:

"For a moment I thought they were bringing out a dead body 😂."

regalofabricsng said:

"And she will still oder 10 burgers 🍔 in one seat."

maksim.kovacic

"I love how the airlines have a weight limit on my luggage though."

razzajebutter said:

"Put yourself in which shoe? Watch what you eat."

rettygoeshard365 said:

"Hope they charged for overweight tho ? …… say nah “hold the waist” 😭😭."

freshlyprince1 said:

"Deal with the weight issues. This is enough to motivate you to face the mountain head on."

moses_cp_chocolatedaddy said:

"She should be prohibited from air travel. She's giving these poor men too much back pain🤨🤨."

Dorathy Osaronu challenges misconceptions about her flight experience Credit: @dorathyosaronu

Source: Instagram

NCAA issues warning to domestic airlines over flight delays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCAA issued a serious warning to domestic airlines notorious for flight delays and poor passenger care.

The aviation authority mentioned some of the airlines that often violate aviation rules, threatening to start imposing sanctions.

NCAA also said some airlines often fail to provide timely information during flight delays, and some do not even provide refreshments to passengers after hours of delays.

Source: Legit.ng