Tonto Dikeh recently shared her prayer to God as her renewed Christian faith continues to make waves

The Nollywood actress poured out her heart, especially regarding people who question and doubt her Christian journey

Her supplication has since captured attention on social media, triggering mixed reactions from fans and non-fans

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has caused a stir with her recent prayer request to God amid criticism and skepticism about her renewed Christian faith.

In a post via her Facebook page on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Tonto, in her usual manner, shared her prayer points, requesting God's divine presence in her life.

Tonto Dikeh pours out her heart to God about people who doubt and question her spiritual journey. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

The highlight was, however, her prayer for those who mock, criticise, and doubt her spiritual journey.

She prayed to God to turn doubts about her into testimonies and mockery into evidence of his greatness in her.

"Today I come before You with a humble heart, asking for Your divine presence in my life. Lord, You see every struggle, every silent battle, and every word spoken against me.

Father, arise and silence every mocker, every doubter, and every hater. Let every negative voice be drowned by Your truth and Your promises over my life. Turn their doubts into testimonies and their mockery into evidence of Your greatness in me.

Lord, fight my battles for me. Vindicate me in the presence of those who question my journey. Let Your favor speak for me where I cannot speak for myself," she wrote in part.

This comes after social media critic Verydarkman reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s prayer videos.

Reacting, the critic stated that God didn’t call her. He further claimed that God does not know her and some other clerics.

A screenshot of Tonto Dikeh's prayer request is below:

Mixed reactions trail Tonto Dikeh’s prayer for those who doubt her Christian journey. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's prayer points

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many continued to express doubt about her Christian faith. Read them below:

Nkongolo Kalala said

"Heavenly father isn't on Facebook."

Nathan Obasi commented:

"The Lord is doing a quick work in your life nne. If you know how much their naysaying is announcing you, you’ll chill and let God finish. Be encouraged, too many will be strengthened because of what the Lord has done in you. Hold on and hold out. It is well with you!"

Prosper Okoro said:

"Aunty just continue your content nor use God I use God beg u."

Janet Daniels commented:

"You just continue to block out the noise and keep doing where the spirit leads you."

Abaegbu Elendu reacted:

"You're not serious yet. You're just blogging and doing content. When you're ready and serious with worshipping God, you will forget taking pictures and posting on the social media."

Philips Christopher reacted:

"Madam you are just creating content nothing else."

Tonto Dikeh sweeps church in obedience

Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh shared a video of herself sweeping and mopping her church, revealing the deeper meaning behind her actions.

The mother of one explained that this was the first assignment God gave her after she became born-again.

She admitted that she initially wondered why she had to do it herself, especially as she has staff to handle chores and struggles with obsessive tendencies toward cleanliness.

Source: Legit.ng