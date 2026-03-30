Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing shared a shocking message from a bold admirer

The man’s unusual request quickly caught the attention of the actress’ fans and followers

Nkechi didn’t waste time calling out the young individual, which added tension to the situation

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked reactions online after sharing a shocking direct message she received from a male admirer.

In her Instagram story, the actress posted the fan’s bold message, where he gushed over her looks and expressed his desire to become her “sugar boy.”

Nkechi Blessing fires back at man who applied to be her sugar boy. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The man went further, making explicit remarks about wanting to “make her scream while she is squirtinng.”

He added a bizarre twist, claiming his mother taught him not to waste food, and assured Nkechi that she “doesn’t need to worry about her plate” because he would be “licking it for three hours straight.”

The message read:

“Hi, just want to say you really look good, and I wish to be your sugar boy.

"I want to make you scream while you are squirtinng. Also, my mom taught me not to waste food. You don’t need to worry about your plate, cause am licking it for 3 hours straight.”

Nkechi Blessing, clearly unimpressed, fired back with a brutal response. She cursed the man and his mother for failing to teach him manners, writing:

“Thunder fire you and your mother wey no teach you manners.”

Her fiery clapback has since gone viral, with fans applauding her boldness and condemning the man’s inappropriate message.

See her message below:

Nkechi Blessing’s brutal clapback to sugar boy proposal trends Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing issued a firm warning to fans and the public over secretly recording her and her partner during outings.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with a public service announcement, explaining why she has deliberately kept her current relationship away from social media.

In the video shared online, the actress made it clear that she is in a happy relationship but has chosen to keep it private.

“I am in a very happy relationship now, but I seriously do not want it anywhere on the internet,” she said.

According to her, she and her partner are enjoying their love life quietly and intentionally staying off the spotlight. She stressed that while she understands she is a public figure, her partner is not seeking that level of exposure.

The actress recounted how a recent outing nearly crossed the line.

She revealed that she was at a restaurant with her man when a lady allegedly began recording them secretly. She said one of the waitresses alerted her to the situation.

Rather than ignore it, the actress said she walked up to the lady and addressed her politely.

“I said, ma’am, I find it very disrespectful of you making videos of me and my man without our consent,” she explained.

She added that if the lady wanted a photo or short video, she could have approached her directly.

“Yes, I am a public figure. If you wanted a picture, walk up to me. I don’t bite,” she said.

Nkechi warned that she would not tolerate anyone taking unsolicited photos or videos of her and her partner again.

“You trying to take an unsolicited picture and videos of me and my man, I wouldn’t take that,” she said firmly.

She went further to caution that the next person who attempts such may face consequences.

“The next time you see I and my man outside, please keep your phones. Because guess what? I will break it,” she declared.

The actress added that her partner prefers to stay off the internet and is not ashamed to be seen with her publicly. However, she believes it is unfair for strangers to decide when and how their moments should be shared online.

Nkechi Blessing insists she's richer than exes

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing released a new episode of her podcast, Unfiltered with NBS, and the clip went viral due to her remarks.

In the video, she discussed her past relationship and how she was the one footing her own bills. Fans reacted to her statements, reminding her of what she had said in the past about her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng