Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s daughter-in-law addressed viral claims about her past and marriage

She shared unexpected details about her life and background, and spilled a different perspective on the rumours

Her revelations and the unusual union have sparked mixed reactions, raising questions online

The wife of Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic son adopted by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has spoken out to clarify rumours surrounding her marital status and past life.

In a candid conversation with Apostle Chibuzor, she dismissed claims that she was “undefiled” or a virgiin, revealing instead that she is a mother of three children.

Untold story of Apostle Chibuzor’s son’s marriage surfaces. Credit: @apostlechibuzorgiftchinyere

Source: Instagram

“I am not a virgiin. I am a mother of three. My husband is late,” she stated, addressing the swirling speculations.

She further explained her background, noting that she hails from Edo State, with her mother from Rivers State’s Kalabari community.

She emphasised that despite her past, she made a vow to God to dedicate her body to Him until He provided her with a husband.

According to her, marrying Aboy was not just a decision but a spiritual sacrifice.

“I told God, my body is for you. I will not defile this body until you give me my husband. If you give me, I will serve you. If you don’t, I will still serve you,” she said.

She described her marriage to Aboy as a divine assignment, stressing that she accepted him not only as a husband but also as a son, a king, and a brother.

“I know people will speak against it, but I am after what the Lord Jesus sent me,” she added.

Apostle Chibuzor, who facilitated the union, defended the decision, highlighting that God works in mysterious ways. He reminded critics that similar acts of compassion had been extended to others, such as Aguba, whom OPM has supported for years.

The Apostle expressed faith that Aboy’s life would transform in due time, declaring,

“There is nothing God cannot do. Don’t be surprised, in two or three months, this man will change.”

Watch her speak below:

Reactions trail Apostle Chibuzor's daughter-in-law's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chifumnaya_jennifer said:

"The problem here is the pastor 😢."

iampeppi_

"Which kind interrogation after wedding be dis? No be before wedding dem suppose dey ask all dis questions 😏."

crownsandrubies said:

"Y'all are sure sure the groom is aware that he is married?"

nonnidollar

"Wedding wey happen yesterday o ..drama don start 😂."

iamwhykayy said:

“This is a 5 star hotel."

utankpe said:

"My pain is that the boy does not have capacity to give consent to marriage or se.x. they only owe him right to care, and there are professionals who deliver the care he needs. OPM qnd this bride need to be brought to book."

triplecollections

"Aboy just dey smile anyhow😂😂😂😂😂."

mysglow

"How is marriage the solution to autism?"

meeldread said:

"Omo!!! 😭😭😭😭This boy needs a caregiver. Which kind sacrifice you Dey talk about?? It’s the money that made you do this mummy 😢 God abeg ooooooooo You’ll take care of him as a son. Leave am there.. leave that king and husband Biko 😢😢😢."

la_lash_supplies said:

"Are these questions not supposed to come before the wedding. It’s embarrassing and the children will not be proud of their mother."

pamela_eyo said:

"So this interview is coming after the wedding 😂😂😂😂😂."

mz_eshezaautos

"Shey Aboy know say him don marry 😂😂😂😂."

lucas_ugoh said:

"God have mercy🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 There is a way that seemeth right but the end thereof is."

Apostle Chibuzor shares details about daughter-in-law Credit: @apostlechibuzorchinyere

Source: Facebook

Lady mistakenly sends N100k instead of N10k as tithe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her church account instead of N10,000 for her tithe.

She stormed into the pastor’s office to demand a refund, claiming he had been ignoring her pleas for over two weeks.

Many who came across the viral video on X shared their thoughts on the situation, recounting similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng