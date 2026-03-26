A resurfaced prophecy about Blessing CEO is stirring fresh conversations online

The old video from Prophet Abel Boma hinted at a major shift in the influencer’s life

The clip trended as Blessing CEO faces her widely discussed cancer battle

A throwback video of Prophet Abel Boma has resurfaced online, sparking conversations amid influencer Blessing CEO’s ongoing cancer saga.

In the clip, the prophet spoke about Blessing CEO, describing her as “a very good woman” who had faced life challenges.

Old prophecy on blessing CEO trends online during health struggle Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

He noted that what he saw was not a bad thing, but rather a shift in her life.

A transition that could involve marriage, family, or even stepping away from social media.

“The Lord is showing me that her error is gathering, coming together to be weaved,” Boma said. He emphasised that the prophecy was not about death or evil, but about a new phase in her journey. “An era can come to an end, does not mean your life will come to an end,” he added, urging prayers for her.

The resurfaced prophecy has gained traction as Blessing CEO battles stage 4 breast cancer, a revelation that has drawn both sympathy and scepticism on social media.

While some see the prophecy as a spiritual reflection of her current struggles, others interpret it as a reminder of possible changes in her personal life.

Watch the video here.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO addressed the controversy surrounding her cancer diagnosis after activist VeryDarkMan questioned the authenticity of her claims.

The debate began after Blessing CEO posted an emotional video on March 25, 2026, where she revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

In the clip, she cut off her hair and disclosed that she urgently needed surgery to amputate her left breast. She also shared her bank and WhatsApp details, appealing to fans for support.

Reacting to the video, VeryDarkMan expressed doubts, describing her as a clout chaser.

He accused her of living a fake lifestyle. He criticised her for failing to provide medical proof of her condition.

In response, Blessing CEO insisted that her diagnosis is genuine but emphasised that her medical report is confidential.

She revealed that some of her friends abroad are already assisting in exploring treatment options.

Blessing CEO further clarified that her intention was not to solicit funds but to share her vulnerability online.

You don’t need to believe me, just learn. Please touch your breast and check yourselves while you are dragging me" the relationship blogger said.

While maintaining her decision to keep medical details off social media, she advised VeryDarkMan to avoid using activism in ways that could harm others.

How netizens reacted to prophecy about Blessing CEO

becca_shininglight said:

"And she just confirmed she has stage 4 cancer 😢."

agbor_akop said:

"God, please show her mercy."

umulsalmaaa said:

"Oh lord, please show her mercy 😢."

harmonypurity4 said:

"Amenoooooooo I received my own congratulations."

el_biatrizo said:

"You this prophet of a man, you saw a man proposing to her and you come out to say it's GOD that showed you?"

Blessing ceo explains her decision to guard her medical report Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins spills what Blessing CEO’s neighbour told her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has accused Blessing CEO of faking her cancer battle.

She claimed the influencer’s neighbour confirmed the illness is a stunt for sympathy and money

The revelation has sparked fresh controversy around Blessing CEO’s online cancer narrative.

Source: Legit.ng