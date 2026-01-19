A video of the remains of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy surfaced online, amid speculation about the cause of his death

The clip showed Destiny Boy’s lifeless body being brought down from a bus with a crowd surrounding it at Ayetoro

Nigerians reacted emotionally as many didn't believe the singer was truly gone until the video surfaced, while they blamed people for recording it

Nigerians were left in disbelief as the remains of Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, arrived in Ayetoro.

The 22‑year‑old artist, whose death had been trailed by rumours and speculation, was seen in a viral video lying motionless after being brought down from a white bus.

Fans express shock as the remains of late singer Destiny Boy arrive in Ayetoro. Photo credit: iam_destinyboy/officialgidip

Source: Instagram

The footage showed Destiny Boy lying motionless as he was brought down from a white bus. Wool was placed in his nostrils, and his body was laid on the ground beside the vehicle.

A man was seen cleaning his face after it appeared that something was coming out of his mouth.

Onlookers gathered around, with some voices in the crowd claiming the remains were “vomiting” an unknown substance.

This video quickly spread online, sparking emotional reactions across social media.

Many fans struggled to accept that the rising star, who blended Afrobeats and Fuji in a unique style he called Afrofuji, was truly gone.

The video confirmed what many had struggled to accept since reports of his passing first surfaced online.

The remains of Destiny boy arrive in Ayetoro amid speculations. Photo credit: iam_destinyboy/officialgidip

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Destiny Boy’s death was initially announced by Instagram journalist Temilola Sobola, but fans dismissed it as another false alarm.

His youthful energy and growing reputation as a Fuji‑Afrobeats fusion star made the news difficult to believe.

Soon after, rumours began to spread about the circumstances of his death. Some claimed he collapsed and vomited blood at a traditional healer’s house, while others alleged he was poisoned.

Clips from Yoruba Ifa initiation rites also circulated online, sparking debates about whether his death was linked to ritual practices.

However, none of these claims have been officially confirmed, leaving fans with unanswered questions.

Destiny Boy died months after welcoming his first child, a detail that deepened the grief of his supporters.

The arrival of his remains in Ayetoro has left fans and community members heartbroken.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video of Destiny Boy's remains

@senayan_of_badagry:

"So it's true 😢😢"

@erundupe74:

"So true true the boy don kpai 😢😢"

@olawumiadeitan:

"No respect for the dead, see as everybody hold phone to record. Social media ti baye je tan"

@jumaatson:

"Always watch ur circle and never let them know ur next move. Even if u get plenty juju minimise showcasing it to the world cuz they will find a way to neutralise ur armoury"

@_spicypiscean:

"All this ppl trying to video his remain, wetin them won use am do? I dont just understand how ppl carry phone to record ppl at their vulnerable state... Se for this online earnings nó? May God have mercy on you all"

@rayshow_braize

Omo na poison be that oooo 😳😳 if him no vomit am finish the blood will not stop 😢

@aralamo_asake1

As you dey struggle to snap person,na do dem go snap you take do content. No remorse at all. What took our feelings away?

@cheekamma

Why did his family allow this rowdiness? This seems like a village with backward minded people. Pay your last respects and move on. Enough of the complaints about recording. There was no proper conduct. It’s happened and can’t be changed. May the young lad rest in peace and God comfort his loved ones 🙏

@official_saritaraw

So this whole plp want to creat content with a corps? No more respect for the dead 😢gosh I miss the good old days everything now seems wired in this generation 😢

Lawyer shares observation on Destiny Boy's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer shared a worrying observation about Destiny Boy's friends filming his remains.

In a post he made on his X page, the lawyer noted how the friends of the deceased were making videos and flashing the face of the lifeless body.

The lawyer condemned the unremorseful attitude of Destiny Boy's friend, stating that the views they will get on social media mattered more to them than mourning their friend.

Source: Legit.ng