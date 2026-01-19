The report of Destiny Boy's death has taken another turn following a fresh claim by Tobi Nation

Reacting, the TikToker and influencer shared a different perspective about the Afro Fuji singer's death

This comes amid his management's silence after his death, fueling speculations among social media users

A new twist has trailed singer Azeez Adeshina, aka Destiny Boy’s alleged death, as popular TikToker Tobi Nation claimed he is not dead.

In a video making waves online, Tobi alleged that the singer is alive and well. He also framed the recent death reports as a publicity stunt akin to rapper Oladips’ 2023 fake death prank.

TikToker Tobi Nation claims Destiny Boy pulled a death prank like Oladips on Nigerians. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Recall that in the case of Oladips, his management announced his passing in a social media post. However, a day after the announcement, Oladips posted a video on his Instagram story using the same handle.

Tobi advised Nigerians to be careful about what they believe on social media.

“There’s nothing wrong with Destiny Boy, he’s alive. This is how Oladips also pranked us. Nigerians are always quick to believe everything,” Tobi Nation said in part in a viral video.

Destiny Boy, a 22-year-old Afrofuji artist known for hits like One Ticket, reportedly died suddenly on January 18, 2026. Unverified videos showed his body being prepared for burial in Abeokuta, fueling widespread online speculation.

However, since the reports went viral, Destiny Boy's management has not shared a statement confirming or debunking the reports of his death.

Legit.ng has also made efforts to reach out to Destiny Boy's management to verify or debunk the claims to no avail.

Netizens confused as Destiny Boy claims Destiny Boy is alive and well. Credit: iamdestinyboy

The video of Tobi Nation speaking about Destiny Boy's alleged death is below:

Destiny Boy: Reactions trail Tobi Nation's claim

The claim has left many social media users confused as to what to believe about Destiny Boy. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Wewe_Of_Lagos commented:

"It is a ritual that destiny boys perform, and they must announce the him dead before it can work."

klebstofficial said:

"Omo, make una no start again this year again una no even wan make the dead rest in peace again."

Dreamahsfx commented:

"Anybody wey fake death this year to chase clout will definitely kpai fr.. what nonsense."

KairoWeb3_ said:

"True, but it also shows how easily we buy into stories without questioning the motives behind them."

realuche96 commented:

"If this is true I'm vindicated on my critics on the sisters crying video."

hintrovertt said:

"His families should come online and talk even this tobi nation don’t have a verified source."

Keyglock_12 commented:

"So it now cool to, play dead now what kind of depression would make someone do such. E be like death never test him faith before na why."

Rumours trail Destiny Boy's alleged death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that videos from a traditional rites surfaced on social media after Destiny Boy's alleged demise.

The video sparked speculations about the singer's alleged involvement in ritual. Some netizens, however, argued that it was from an Ifa initiation that had nothing to do with ritual

Source: Legit.ng