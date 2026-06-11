Actor Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife Stephanie sparked concern online after a disturbing post she shared

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans had raised questions after noticing unusual changes about the couple

Speculations grew further after Stephanie’s recent post touched on solving relationship issues

Veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, and his wife Stephanie have been on the lips of many who have kept spotting significant changes in their online posts.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a blogger known as Truestoriesd with Ifeomafans pointed out that the actor’s wife had lost a lot of weight, and fans have raised questions about whether she is on a weight-loss journey.

Social media buzzes over Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife’s recent post. Credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

In the post, it was also claimed that she changed her profile name to her husband’s name and that the two have not been doing skits together for some time.

The blogger also questioned if all is well with the movie star, while warning that it is his second marriage and advising him to keep things more private.

It was further discovered that she has not done skits with the actor for a couple of weeks, and she appears not to be in her matrimonial home.

She has, however, been featured in skits with another man who resembles her.

Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife shares troubling post

A few weeks after the observation, Stephanie made a video on her page and warned people to fall in love with those who talk to them after a fight.

In her caption, she went ahead to write: “Must we even fall in love? Wetin do Msp’s Ora soup.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aki and his wife, Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, ignited reactions after releasing a comedy skit that mimicked online appeals for medical donations.

The video came just days after controversial influencer Blessing CEO revealed that she was battling stage 4 cancer and asked the public for financial support.

On Wednesday, March 25, Blessing CEO shared an emotional clip where she spoke about her diagnosis and showed her hair loss.

She explained that the illness had reached stage 4 and pleaded for contributions to help cover treatment expenses, displaying her account details for donations.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing sympathy and concern from her followers.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing sympathy and concern from her followers.

Two days later, comic actor Aki and his wife posted their video. In the skit, Stephanie pretended to be deaf, dumb and blind while her husband urged viewers to send money to their account.

At one point, she suddenly spoke, and Aki declared it a miracle, making the scene humorous.

The clip reflected the format of recent online fundraising appeals, and the timing of the skit has drawn attention online, with many Nigerians pointing out how quickly personal crises involving public figures are turned into comedy.

Social media users noted that such skits could make people confuse genuine medical appeals for content creation.

Unusual post from Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife raises eyebrows. Credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ebu.kelvin said:

"She Dey use the opportunity tell us wetin she dey pass through now o, una dey comment section dey ask for weight loss remedy."

nwomehchidinma said:

"You look good."

toluasanu said:

"😂😂😂😂 na after the fight person go know na 😅 I’ll just stay single jare."

mgbakogulaura said:

"Op, everything is fine, sweetheart."

shedmassah said:

"Something is wrong somewhere🤪🤪🤪 please don’t break our Legend’s heart 🙏🙏🙏."

omahealthworld said:

"Now we are seeing reasons why the first couldn’t stay."

swan.21030261 said:

"Your husband na second king of Malice. A person that keeps Malice is called a Malician."

Aki celebrated on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Aki had received a pleasant surprise while in bed on his birthday.

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room as they wonderfully marked his birthday.

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel he was staying at for specially honouring him.

Source: Legit.ng