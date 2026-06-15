The Singapore Army has published the monthly salaries of some of its commissioned officers, starting from the rank of Officer Cadet

Details on the website of the Singapore military show the amount a Second Lieutenant earns monthly

The total pay of the Lieutenant, Captain, and other officers has been converted to the Nigerian naira by Legit.ng

Just like the UK Army had done in publishing the salary of its military personnel from the rank of recruit, private, to sergeant and above, the Singapore military also maintained transparency in regard to the amount some of its personnel are paid.

As in most countries, there are ranks in the military, and each of these personnel is paid according to their rank. The higher the rank, the higher the pay.

Singapore army salary structure: officer cadet to captain monthly pay explained. Photo Source: Singapore Army

Source: Twitter

Singapore army publishes monthly salary of soldiers

Legit.ng has, however, detailed the pay of some of the personnel in the Singapore military with respect to their ranks. Specifically, the monthly pay of Officer Cadet, Second Lieutenant, Lieutenant, and Captain are the ones considered in this article.

Below are the salaries of soldiers in the Singapore military.

1. Officer Cadet Trainee's monthly salary

Of the commissioned officers in the Singapore military, they earn a very high or decent amount every month.

The official website of the Singapore military revealed that officer cadets earn between $2,840 to $6,190 every month. These figures, when converted to Nigerian naira, equal ₦3,866,574 to ₦8,427,499.

While the above is very high and decent, an officer who is above the rank of officer cadet earns way higher.

2. Second Lieutenant's salary in Singapore military

A Second Lieutenant, according to information on the website of the Singapore government, is above the rank of cadet officer; hence, they get better pay.

Officers in the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Singapore Army, they earn between $3,050 and $6,640 on a monthly basis.

This huge amount, when converted to naira, equals ₦4,152,483 to ₦9,040,160.

Singapore army publishes monthly salary of officer cadet, lieutenant and captain. Photo Source: Singapore Army

Source: Twitter

3. Lieutenant's salary in the Singapore military

The Singapore military website that shows the salary of some of its officers indicates that the Second Lieutenant and the Lieutenant could earn similar salaries.

Information on the website explains that the pay of a Lieutenant in the Singapore military could be between $3,050 and $6,640. The specific amount a Lieutenant earns may be similar to that of a Second Lieutenant, as details show the same pay range.

Such an amount in naira is between ₦4,152,483 and ₦9,040,160.

4. Captain's salary in the Singapore military

Above the rank of officer cadet, Second Lieutenant, and Lieutenant, information on the Singapore military website shows that the Captain earns the highest rank in the list of officers in this article.

This does not mean that the Captain is the highest rank in the Singapore military. In this article published by Legit.ng, the Captain earns above the other officers who come before it.

The Captain takes home a total of $6,140 to $7,310 every month. The conversion of this amount to naira equals ₦8,359,425 to ₦9,952,345.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the British Army, also called the UK military, shared the yearly salaries of different workers in the army, including bricklayers, plumbers, painters, and electricians.

The report showed that these professionals are trained for important jobs like building, fixing, and maintaining military structures around the world.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the United States military has listed some of the benefits people get after joining the Army. These benefits also extend to their spouses and children.

The report explained that soldiers receive support such as education help, healthcare, competitive salary, bonuses, and time off from work.

UK army publishes the daily pay of soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the British Army, also called the UK Army or UK military, shared information about how much soldiers are paid each day.

The report explained that recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants all earn different amounts, and soldiers with higher ranks get higher pay.

Source: Legit.ng