Twelve people were confirmed dead after an aircraft crashed near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri

Emergency responders from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, local police and the sheriff's office were deployed to the scene

Authorities launched an investigation as officials worked to determine the cause of the fatal accident

Twelve people have died following an aircraft crash near Butler Memorial Airport in the US state of Missouri, according to local authorities.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities on Sunday and said emergency personnel had been deployed to the scene.

Acording to CNN, AP and Reuters, troopers were working alongside the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Office as response efforts continued.

What is known about Missouri crash?

Officials have not yet released details about the aircraft involved or the circumstances that led to the crash.

In a brief statement, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers were assisting local law enforcement agencies at the site. Authorities have yet to identify the victims publicly.

Investigation and response underway

The crash occurred near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, a city located about 65 miles south of Kansas City.

Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage and gather evidence to determine the cause of the accident. More information is anticipated as officials continue their inquiries into the deadly incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further details emerge.

Source: Legit.ng