The father of Afeez Adeshine, aka Destiny Boy, was seen in tears after learning of the Afrofuji singer’s death at age 22

Emotional videos on social media showed him crying out his son’s name as a pastor comforted him at home

The heartbreaking scene sparked widespread sympathy and condolences from Nigerians on TikTok

The father of the popular Nigerian Afrofuji singer, Afeez Adeshina, well-known as Destiny Boy, broke down in tears following the death of his son.

In a series of videos gathering emotions on social media, the father of Destiny Boy was seen devastated and in a state of emotional turmoil after the news of his passing reached him.

Destiny Boy's father mourns following the death of his son on January 18, 2026. Photo credit: @i_amdestinyboy. Image source: Instagram

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Destiny Boy passed away at the age of 22 on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Sadly, the cause of his death has yet to be confirmed by his family or the public.

Destiny Boy: Father mourns son's passing

In the video, the father repeatedly screams the singer's name as he is comforted by a pastor (Pastor Ade) at his residence. He could be heard telling the pastor of his wish to see Destiny Boy's corpse one last time.

The man of God continued to console the heartbroken father.

The father of Afeez Adeshine, aka Destiny Boy, sheds tears after hearing about the news of his son's death. Photo credit: @i_amdestinyboy, @dollarsun001/Instagram, TikTok

His cries touched many Nigerians, who flooded social media with messages of sympathy and grief.

The confirmation of his death triggered widespread reactions online, with fans and fellow entertainers expressing surprise and sadness.

Reactions to Father of Destiny Boy mourning

Legit.ng collected reactions from fans and Nigerians who watched the heartbreaking video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Special woman with big grace said:

"God will be with you, sir."

MIGRESS CONSULTANT wrote:

"He resembles his dad."

@officialkoded stated:

"Sorry about your loss, sir. May Allah comfort you."

ABBEYCITY commented:

"And nah im papa he resemble ooh, hmmmmm. Devastated father."

Destiny Boy's recent milestones before death

Before his death, Destiny Boy had attracted attention for key moments in his personal life.

Earlier in March 2024, the singer proposed to his partner with a diamond ring said to be worth millions of naira.

In November 2024, he welcomed his first child at just 20 years old.

His sudden death has now brought a promising music career to an unexpected end.

Destiny Boy was known for his energetic performances and unique sound, blending street influences in Fuji with mainstream rhythms in AFrobeats.

His journey from a teenage breakout star to a recognised performer earned him a loyal fan base across Nigeria.

His sister also mourned his passing. She described the late singer as the star and glory of their family, lamenting bitterly over the sudden loss.

Man drags Destiny Boy's management

Legit.ng had earlier reported that an old video of a man speaking about what he witnessed while Destiny Boy was performing on stage had surfaced online.

In the clip, the man warned the singer’s management about his alleged substance abuse.

He noted that he saw the singer twice and claimed that he was in a deplorable condition due to substance abuse.

