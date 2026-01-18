A viral video shows Destiny Boy’s young wife crying uncontrollably as she begs the late singer to wake up, revealing the deep pain left behind by his sudden death

The Afrobeat and Fuji singer died on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the age of 22, leaving family and supporters mourning

Destiny Boy’s death came shortly after major personal milestones, including welcoming his first child and proposing to his partner, making the loss even more painful

The wife of the popular Nigerian Afrofuji singer, Afeez Adeshina, better known as Destiny Boy, broke down in tears in a viral video after the singer passed away at the age of 22 on Sunday, January 18, 2026, as the music industry mourned his sudden passing, with the cause yet to be confirmed.

The emotional clip, which has spread widely across social media, captured the young woman crying uncontrollably over the demise of her husband.

In the video, she repeatedly screamed the singer's name, urging him to wake up as she struggled to accept the painful reality.

She also described the late singer as the star and glory of their family, lamenting bitterly over the sudden loss.

Her cries touched many Nigerians, who flooded social media with messages of sympathy and grief.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Destiny Boy passed away at the age of 22 on January 18, 2026. The confirmation of his death triggered widespread reactions online, with fans and fellow entertainers expressing shock and sadness.

Destiny Boy's recent milestones before death

Before his death, Destiny Boy had attracted attention for key moments in his personal life.

Earlier in March 2024, the singer proposed to his partner with a diamond ring said to be worth millions of naira.

In November 2024, he welcomed his first child at just 20 years old.

His sudden death has now brought a promising music career to an unexpected end.

Destiny Boy was known for his energetic performances and unique sound, blending street influences in Fuji with mainstream rhythms in AFrobeats.

His journey from a teenage breakout star to a recognised performer earned him a loyal fan base across Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Fans mourn Destiny Boy on social media

Many Nigerians expressed shock and grief over the sudden loss.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@amuda_olorunosebi said:

"Destiny boy kpai keh 😢 so tomorrow is not sure for anybody Rest on little champ 💔"

@sheadygirl_07 commented:

"Take heart rudia all he needs is your prayers not crying and posting"

@oyeolohun_tv wrote:

"Many of people died daily but bcos they don't has fame we don't know, may God forgive all his sins if it's true but I don't why I have feelings that the news doesn't genuine 💔"

@ademola42625 reacted:

"someone posted this on my WhatsApp list and I cursed him immediately I thought it's a fake news😢"

@officialdejialaran opined:

"As how na 🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 people just dey die like chicken dis days omo 💔💔💔"

@ojoibukunmoranugba said:

"Make Una please tell us well waiting do am,,,may this be prank ijn,,,,the small boy started going too h.ard on juju so I unfollowed him,,Aaaaa may him be safe ijn"

@hassanstarbg commented:

"Life is a market, we all are here to trade. May Allah grant Him into Jannah💔🙏🏼🕊️"

