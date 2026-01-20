A disturbing video showing how Destiny Boy’s gold grills were removed has surfaced online following his untimely death

The singer reportedly passed away after battling an unknown ailment, and clips of his remains have since circulated on social media

Many people expressed concern over the manner in which the teeth were removed, while his sister stated that the family was not informed about it

Videos have continued to surface following the death of Nigerian singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

The 22-year-old artiste reportedly died under mysterious circumstances. One of the videos that emerged online was a voice note from his mother, in which she was heard placing curses on him.

In another clip making the rounds on social media, the singer’s remains were seen at what appeared to be a hospital, where his gold grills were forcefully removed from his mouth. A plier was spotted at the scene, while a boy was seen recording the process.

Destiny Boy’s sister says family was not aware

In a separate video, the singer’s sister granted an interview about his final hours and stated that the family was not aware that his gold grills had been removed.

She added that she did not know when the video was recorded and was shocked to see it circulating online after his death.

Fans react to video of Destiny Boy’s grills removal

Fans of the late singer expressed anger and concern over the video. Many questioned the identity of the person who recorded it and criticised him. Others complained about the unprofessional manner in which the grills were removed.

Recall that Destiny Boy’s sister had earlier refuted claims that he was involved in money rituals or that he visited a herbalist before his death. According to her, her brother did not engage in money rituals and did not die at a herbalist’s place. She claimed he was poisoned and had mentioned those responsible before he passed away.

How fans reacted to Destiny Boy's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of what the done to the remain of the singer. Here are comments below:

@azu_notary shared:

"What are they recording this? If this was your family member. Will you want them being recorded on a slab like this? This is very unprofessional and uncouth."

@elegance_beauty_makeovers commented:

"Why take it off? And in that way? Thats cruel."

@bishop_owen_r reacted:

"Why is all this on social media, why will the family allow all this?"

@lacemancut.drk stated:

"Omo and nah one person go buy that gold oh."

@solja_boi7 shared:

"What will happen if they buried him with the gold?"

@2cuteofficial wrote:

"Was he shot? What’s that hole on his chest? I never believed he was truly dead not until this very video."

Prophet Marcus Tibetan speaks about entertainers

Legit.ng had reported Prophet Marcus Tibetan had reacted to the death of Nigerian singer Destiny Boy with a stunning revelation.

The cleric claimed that more entertainers would pass away following the death of the 22-year-old singer.

He also alleged that some clerics would be exposed for allegedly sleeping with choir members under the guise of special prayers.

