Destiny Boy’s elder sister reacted to the controversy surrounding the late singer’s death and a viral audio allegedly sent by their mother

She defended their mother and condemned the rumours spreading across social media

The family appealed for understanding as they continue to mourn the 22-year-old singer

The elder sister of late Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has spoken out amid growing controversy following his death.

Destiny Boy reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that left fans, colleagues, and loved ones in shock.

Destiny Boy's sister addresses shocking rumours around brother's death.

News of his passing spread quickly across social media, with many mourning the fast-rising singer and paying tribute to his talent.

According to reports, the singer vomited shortly before his death and was later buried on 18 January 2025 in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

However, the mourning period soon gave way to intense speculation after videos showing his remains began circulating online.

One of the viral clips showed Destiny Boy lying motionless in the backseat of a car, with what appeared to be wool placed in his nostrils.

The footage was reportedly recorded while he was being transported to a mortuary. The video, alongside other unverified claims, fuelled widespread rumours about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The situation worsened after an old voice note allegedly sent by the singer’s mother resurfaced online. In the audio, she was heard speaking harshly and laying curses on him during a disagreement.

The recording sparked outrage, with some social media users accusing her of being responsible for his death and spreading claims about rituals and spiritual involvement.

In response to the backlash, Destiny Boy’s immediate elder sister addressed the issue in a video shared on TikTok via her account, @adedayo.mistura12. Speaking in Yoruba, she strongly defended their mother and condemned the allegations being circulated online.

She questioned those blaming their mother, asking if anyone was present when her brother died, and described the accusations as unfair and painful. According to her, the voice note was taken out of context and reflected a disagreement between a mother and her son, not a wish for harm.

She explained that their mother, a single parent, was only speaking as a concerned mother trying to correct her child. She also dismissed claims that Destiny Boy was involved in money rituals, asking critics to stop spreading rumours without evidence.

In her words: “Good afternoon all fans of Destiny Boy, this is the elder sister of Destiny Boy speaking to you. Destiny Boy was my immediate younger brother. I am seeing some things going viral on TikTok and Facebook, and bloggers have picked them up. Please, was it in your presence that Destiny Boy’s mother killed him? You are cursing Destiny Boy’s mother. Is it possible for a mother to kill her child?

“He and my mum had an issue, and my mother was speaking as a mother so he could listen to what she was telling him. The husband of a single mother, take it easy. Is it just anyone you can talk to anyhow? You are speaking anyhow and even saying he did money ritual. Did he do it in your presence?”

Destiny Boy's sister spurs reactions

