Destiny Boy's death has continued to trend as alleged videos from traditional ceremony have surfaced on social media after his passing

The viral clips have also fuelled rumours about the Afro Fuji singer's death at the young age of 22

A clip showed the now late singer in white attire alongside others in a traditional ceremony as netizens shared diverse opinions

Late Afro Fuji star Azeez Adeshina, aka Destiny Boy, has continued to make waves on social media amid rumours surrounding his death.

Following Destiny Boy's tragic passing, a series of videos from traditional ceremonies surfaced on social media, sparking rumours about his alleged involvement in Ifa rituals.

This was said to be money-related, echoing unconfirmed online rumours that he collapsed and vomited blood at a Babalawo's house.

A video from a Yoruba Ifa initiation ceremony showed masked elders and initiates in white robes chanting "Ifa ni mo yan" (I choose Ifa) while dancing.

Legit.ng reported that Destiny Boy passed away at the age of 22. Reports revealed that his body was transported to Abeokuta in Ogun State for burial.

As of the time this report was published, there is no verified information regarding the cause of the young singer’s death.

Alleged ritual: Comments about Destiny Boy

The videos have amplified debates distinguishing traditional spiritual rites from harmful occult practices. While some netizens defended Ifa as non-ritualistic cultural heritage, others shared diverse views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

Bidalizback said:

"Not to defend anyone but Bruh these shii are mutually exclusive Muslims and xtians also diee everyday Do you attach their death to their religion."

SyCashy commented:

"It's not mean... Because we don't know is health level Because he's doing ifa or something is not mean it's what caused his death."

LOlp456 said:

"Every year thousands of people pass away in Mecca and u fools never said anything about it. Destiny boy did that initiation over two years ago, and no be wetin kill am be that. Ogun lo ma pa gbogbo yin seh."

Oprah_zaza commented:

"You run Ifa ritual still no buy Lambo or Bugatti before you die wasted Life.. guys take it easy out there this money gon come and if not just stay alive and enjoy the little you can getby."

Oprah_zaza said:

"He went too far at a young age."

itsWildnMarkela said:

"Na be first to do juju nah foolish people uns go dey post trash what if na poison or then kill d boy nii una go carry head follow each other dey talk n post rubbish mumu ppl."

Muslim cleric mourns Destiny Boy

Legit.ng previously reported that a Muslim cleric, Alfa Aridunu, mourned singer Destiny Boy during a religious gathering.

The cleric addressed social media users who recorded and shared the singer's lifeless body online. He also condemned rumours surrounding his death.

