A Nigerian lawyer has shared a worrying observation about the videos of late Destiny Boy, which went viral after his death.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

Destiny Boy: Lawyer Shares Worrying Observation About Singer’s Friends Who Were Filming His Remains

Since the announcement of his death, social media has been flooded with tributes, prayers, and messages of sympathy for his family.

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been buried on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, videos showing the remains of the singer trended as well.

Lawyer shares worrying update about Destiny Boy’s video

In one of the circulating footage, the young artist is seen lying motionless in the backseat of a car, with what appears to be wool placed in his nostrils, as he was reportedly being transported to a mortuary.

On his X page, @Allezamani shared what he noticed about people who were videoing Destiny Boy’s corpse.

The lawyer mentioned what he observed about them in his X post, which read:

“Look at them, not showing sign of sadness for their friend that just lost his life, they’re all making videos to post for views on their social media platforms.”

See his post below:

Reactions trail lawyer's post about Destiny Boy

@TeemarhTheLight

Why would they want to have this kinda video on their phones? It’s baffling

@DoGudregardless

You go see banger boys you go fear, see agenda wey dem dey throw too, “Won ti pa omolomo” but dem carry phone dey video omolomo Mtcheew

@NnayiLexon

Another set are recording themselves crying, creating content for TikTok and facebook

@Giftofdel_ta

Your friend died and the next thing that came to your mind was recording? What a terrible set of friends.

@ScaramuciObongo

It is just an enactment of the collective IQ of the country. A country filled with lowlives

@Emmyhimself

We are loosing it gaskiya The most annoying ones nah those wei dey set camera dey cry.

@OgundipeTemida4

Like I do say, nobody likes u more than how u like urself. Always like yourself first. After some weeks, he will be forgotten.

@RiskPop

The rate at which we record these days is crazy Like you lost your relative, You will get mind to record? What do you need those recordings for?

@Sylphfabrics

Even the sister carried phone begin dey cry to camera.

