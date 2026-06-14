Ned Nwoko has shared a heartwarming video of his visit to his son's school, where he attended the young boy's award ceremony

In the clip, the child was seen stepping out of a car while holding his father's hand as they made their way into the event

Many viewers paid close attention to the boy's expression and behavior during the ceremony, with several making a special request to the politician

Ned Nwoko has shared a heartwarming video of his visit to his son’s school, revealing that he was there to witness the young boy’s achievement at an award ceremony.

The politician expressed pride in his son's dedication to learning and academic excellence. He congratulated him on the accomplishment and offered prayers for his continued success and growth.

Reactions as Ned Nwoko attends Regina Daniels' son's award ceremony. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the video, Ned Nwoko was seen stepping out of a vehicle, followed by his son, who had been seated beside him. He then held the boy's hand as they walked toward the venue of the award ceremony.

Fans React to Regina Daniels' Son's Appearance

Following the video's release, many fans congratulated the young boy on his achievement. Some viewers also shared observations about his body language and facial expressions during the event.

Fans pray for Regina Daniels as Ned Nwoko attends her son's award ceremony. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Several commenters expressed concern for Regina Daniels and her children, while others offered prayers and well-wishes for the family.

Recall that a few months ago, Regina Daniels became emotional while speaking about being separated from her children.

She later shared a video showing a conversation with them after receiving a call from their nanny. The emotional moment, particularly when one of the children asked when they would see her again, resonated with many fans online.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Ned Nwoko's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the politician about Regain Daniels' son. Here are comments below:

@ brendanaamubiru commented:

"The boys body language is showing his under alot of fear, worry and intimidation, What a sad situation for him to be in."

@cagzinhair reacted:

"Am so grateful I ran with my 4boys. My heart bleeds for Regina honestly. No mother should be forced away from her kids."

@the_mistressdo wrote:

"But this child doesn’t look happy and he looks so scared, it is well, it’s not always about the video… God pls protect this child."

@kinjavihopra shared:

"The boy doesn’t look happy at all."

@pressingforwardproductions reacted:

"The child is saying something."

@jee8734 commented:

"Regina will shed a tear watching this again."

@official_beauty_paradise_ commented:

"Is just my imagination or what, that boy looks scared of something,his not looking cheerful like before."

Nwoko praises Regina Daniels publicly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, and the actress shared a video from the event. While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife gave him the needed support to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng