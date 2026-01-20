Destiny Boy’s close friend has opened up about what the singer allegedly did before his death, hinting at the singer's desperation

He mentioned how Destiny Boy confided in him about his plans to rise to fame, giving details of what happened along the line

The man’s post is trending and many has taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on what he said about the singer

A close friend of Destiny Boy took to social media to share what he knew about the late rising Afrofuji star before his death.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been buried on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, videos showing the remains of the singer trended as well, sparking reactions.

In one of the circulating footage, the young artist is seen lying motionless in the backseat of a car, with what appears to be wool placed in his nostrils, as he was reportedly being transported to a mortuary.

Destiny Boy’s close friend shares deep details

Following Destiny Boy’s death, a man identified as @big_Badda on X shared deep details about what the singer allegedly got involved in before his death.

He said in his X post:

“I have not been able to get myself since i received a distress call. the burden on my heart has become too heavy, and i feel compelled to speak my truth. In early 2020, Destiny Boy visited my home in Lagos. he confided in me about his deep desire to rise quickly in the music industry and become globally recognized, even surpassing many established artists. like Davido, Wizkid and Olamide.

"Then i advised him to be patient and to trust in God’s timing, believing that success achieved the right way lasts longer. Sadly, he says he could no longer wait. as a close friend, i failed him. Instead of standing firm in my advice, i allowed myself to be carried along by his desperation and ambition, then he said he knows one baba in Ogun state.

"Then we his friends agree to go with him to meet the baba Ikudaisi populary known as Ikudaisi Osha who lives in Ogun state Ijebu Ode. Then baba Ikudaisi agreed to do the fame r!tual for him. he also stated that destiny boy will be famous for 5years that the whole wide world will knows his name and stream his songs.

"But unfortunately, baba Ikudaisi didn't tell us the repercussions or consequence that will comes with it. sadly i was deeply shocked when a close friend of mine, singer Bolisco, called me in the morning to inform me that Destiny Boy was vomiting bl00d. i could hardly believe it and immediately rushed to his house.

"Sadly, by the time i arrived, he had already passed away. i pray that his soul rests in perfect peace and that God, in his mercy, forgives him and grants him eternal rest in paradise."

See the X post below:

Reactions trail man's story about Destiny Boy

@HonestarsenalF said:

"Omo this is so s@d and Ibrahim and seun warned him that time. This is the third person baba ikudaisi do juju for wey don dye this year alone. With the information reaching dem say many more to come. Omo this life sha."

@cryptodavevid1 said:

"The baba said he would be popular that everyone will know him But why don’t i know him am just hearing his name."

@StfuSmog said:

"Omor. Things Dey happen oo. May his soul rest in peace."

