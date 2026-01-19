An eyewitness has shared a heartbreaking video showing the weird stuff that Destiny Boy allegedly threw up before he died

Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly passed away at the age of 22

Emotional comments have been trailing the video on TikTok as social media users mourn his painful demise

A trending post shared by an eyewitness about late Nigerian singer, Destiny Boy, has left many netizens devastated.

The Nigerian music scene has been mourning the loss of Afrofuji sensation Destiny Boy, who passed away at the age of 22.

Eyewitness displays what Destiny Boy allegedly vomited

The young artist, whose real name was Afeez Adeshina, was already making waves in the industry with his unique sound and energetic performances.

News of his death was broken by investigative journalist Temilola Sobola, who shared the sad story on social media, sparking massive tributes and condolences from fans and fellow artistes.

An eyewitness account, accompanied by a heartbreaking video, alleged that Destiny Boy had vomited a suspicious substance before his demise, leaving many speculating about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The clip was circulated by @naijaeverything on Instagram, and netizens had different things to say in the comments.

Destiny Boy's rise to fame was so fast, and in a few months, he made headlines for personal achievements, including the arrival of his first child in November 2024, when he was just 20 years old.

Earlier in March 2024, he had proposed to his partner with a lavish diamond ring, cementing his status as one of Nigeria's most promising young stars.

His untimely passing has left the music community in grief, with many taking to social media to express their sorrow and pay tribute to the late singer.

Reactions as eyewitness speaks about Destiny Boy

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Hannah_collection18 said:

"They have been warning this boi since. They advise him to stop dose hard drugss God forgive him."

Move_withpattern said:

"Last time I saw this boy last year he was fully hard oon drugsss Asin his tongue don twist I shake my head that day."

Etinosa_bom wrote:

"All this mix mix wey young boys dey mix, na God save me for my time too because I vomit countless times."

Ugochi_maryyoung said:

"He is hustler he has a wonderful voice may his soul rest in peace and he literally tired for himself it’s just unfortunate that he died."

Amf_purple said:

"I still remember that prophet that said a musician will be poisoned this year, dammm."

Bbulletino reacted:

"All this everyday struggles for the life that can be taken away anytime. God abeg."

Karenblqk said:

"All these un sterilized concoctions them dey feed una for baba place. Legit food poisoning. They don’t wash nothing they use."

Abrahamisaacc6 commented:

"Everyone wants to make it hit. We have forgotten that many young guys out there wey get money, cars, house acquired it in one wrong way or the order. Some through drugss, ritual frauds, and others. While those on legist like peller, Mr macaroni, gehgeh University. Everything na time and patience. See mobad na bad companies end his beautiful career."

Chrs_of_lagos added:

"I don’t know why this young guys go about doing juju for."

Source: Legit.ng