The Emir of Ilorin has appointed Sheikh Muhammad Dasuki as the new Chief Imam Fulani, following a rigorous selection process

Sheikh Dasuki succeeds the late Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Salihu, who served as Chief Imam of Ilorin for over four decades until his passing in January 2026

With deep family roots in Ilorin’s spiritual leadership and a strong academic background, Sheikh Dasuki is set to guide the Muslim community with wisdom and faith

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has officially appointed Sheikh Muhammad Dasuki as the new Chief Imam Fulani of the Ilorin Emirate.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by the Emir’s Personal Assistant, Abdulraheem Muritala, and obtained by PUNCH Online.

Just In: Emir of Ilorin Appoints new Chief Imam after Rigorous Selection Process

Source: Getty Images

Appointment of Chief Imam Fulani

According to the statement, Sheikh Dasuki emerged after a rigorous selection process involving several respected Islamic scholars. His appointment follows the passing of Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Salihu, the 12th Chief Imam of Ilorin, who died on January 19, 2026, at the age of 75. Sheikh Salihu had served since 1983 and was widely recognised as one of the most influential Islamic leaders in Kwara State.

The Emir expressed confidence in Sheikh Dasuki’s ability to provide spiritual leadership, saying: “The appointment follows a rigorous selection process in which Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Dasuki Imam Fulani emerged victorious among several distinguished scholars vying for this prestigious spiritual leadership position.”

Lineage and heritage

Sheikh Dasuki comes from a distinguished lineage of Islamic leaders. He is the grandson of the 8th Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Ibrahim Dasuki Imam Fulani Agaka, and the son of the 10th Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Maliki bn Dasuki Agaka. This heritage underscores his deep-rooted connection to the emirate’s spiritual leadership.

Contributions to Islamic education

Before his appointment, Sheikh Dasuki made significant contributions to Islamic education and propagation. He founded Darul Bisharah Arabic and Islamic Studies at Airport Egbejila, Ilorin, and served as Imam at Afsat Oloriegbe Memorial Mosque, Oko Olowo, Ilorin. He also presents the Al-Bisharah Islamic Foundation Ramadan programme on Radio Kwara and teaches at Darul Kitab College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin.

Academic background

Sheikh Dasuki’s academic journey reflects his dedication to Islamic scholarship. He studied Islamic and Arabic education at various institutions, including Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Islamic Shari’ah in 2014. He also holds a diploma in Arabic Islamic Education from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Islamic Studies at Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin.

Offering prayers for the new Chief Imam, the Emir wished Sheikh Dasuki a reign marked by wisdom, good health, and divine guidance. His appointment is expected to strengthen the spiritual foundation of the Ilorin Emirate and continue its legacy of Islamic leadership.

Top Nigerian Northern Emir dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Emir of Gazargamu in Yobe state, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Ibn Saleh, has died after a prolonged illness. The revered traditional ruler passed away on Tuesday, June 9, in Cairo, Egypt, where he had been receiving medical treatment prior to his death.

Source: Legit.ng