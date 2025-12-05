Senator Ned Nwoko responded to a viral video in which a young man accused him of plotting to harm his ex-wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

The man later issued an apology, and Nwoko addressed the controversy in a lengthy press statement shared on social media

Nwoko questioned why social media platforms should not be held accountable for hosting defamatory content and called for support for his proposed bill

Senator Ned Nwoko has finally reacted to the viral apology video posted by the young man who accused him of trying to hurt his wife, Nollywood star Regina Daniels.

In a statement posted online, the Delta North senator stated that the episode demonstrated that Nigeria's social media arena has become "one of the most unregulated in the world," with people freely creating damaging charges only to gain views.

According to him, this practice persists because many offenders believe they can incite public outrage, avoid repercussions, and then return with an apology when things escalate.

On X, the senator took the opportunity to emphasise the perils of Nigeria's mostly unregulated social media environment.

Nwoko claimed that fabricating serious, unsubstantiated allegations for clicks and views had become a widespread practice, bringing genuine harm to individuals.

He stated that social media corporations should be held accountable for enabling defamatory content on their platforms

The senator repeated his support for a social media bill currently before the National Assembly that would require social media corporations to register in Nigeria and create offices.

“If landlords are being threatened with punishments for actions of their tenants who are Yahoo boys, what stops social media companies from being held responsible for allowing defamatory content on their platforms? All our local media houses comply with laws concerning defamation.

"Why make an exception for foreign companies who don’t pay taxes and ultimately avoid all manner of liabilities because of the absence of regulations? We must effectively apply regulations, or there will be no end to this. It’s Senator Ned today; who knows who will be next? Please support my bill on the regulation of social media companies, which simply seeks to get them to register in Nigeria and open their offices here,” he said in part.

Reactions to Ned Nwoko's post

Regina Daniels goes on shopping spree

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels flooded her social media with a series of pictures and clips from her shopping spree.

A picture captured Regina seated in a clothing store as she flaunted two bags with Louis Vuitton written on them, hinting at her costly purchase.

