Senator Ned Nwoko has released a new statement regarding Regina Daniels' alleged drug abuse

The lawmaker, through his team, also shared a chat described as a WhatsApp message sent to the actress

The latest update amid the crisis in the senator's marriage with the actress has again stirred reactions

Senator Ned Nwoko on Sunday, January 11, 2026, released what he described as a WhatsApp message he sent to his estranged wife and actress Regina Daniels in October 2025.

According to Nwoko, the message gave more context to the crisis in his marriage with the actress.

Ned Nwoko challenges Regina Daniels claims against him. Credit: nednwoko/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In a statement signed by the lawmaker's communication team, Nwoko, in the said WhatsApp message dated October 17, 2025, expressed concerns about Regina’s lifestyle, alleged substance abuse, and the impact on his health and their children before it became a topic on social media.

In the message, the lawmaker made complaints about Regina, including late-night visits by her friends, noise disturbances and what he referred to as erratic behaviour.

He accused her of disrespecting household rules, queried the influence of her friends, and shared concern about her alleged drug use.

Ned Nwoko shares how Regina Daniels' situation affected his health in WhatsApp message. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The senator added a warning that he would no longer fund her lifestyle unless she continued therapy or checked into a rehabilitation centre in Asokoro.

Nwoko's team claimed the message showed that there was no domestic violence, contrary to the claim the actress made publicly.

According to the statement, Regina’s decision to go public marked a shift from private intervention to what it described as “public victimhood,” alleging that the move was intended to avoid long-term treatment and attract public sympathy.

“The October 17 message stands as a factual anchor,” the statement said, noting that it was written before public pressure, court proceedings, or reputational considerations.

According to Nwoko's team, evidence, including medical reports, staff statements, therapy records, and contemporaneous messages, supported his position and contradicts claims of domestic abuse.

The team added that their principal would not shy away from addressing all issues raised by Regina in her videos and writings, including allegations related to age and infidelity.

Ned Nwoko's WhatsApp message to Regina Daniels is below:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko releases WhatsApp message

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens took sides. Read the comments below:

mhiz_oluchi said:

"Nna eh this man rest kwanu nawaoooo see as you wan die for small pikin matter tufiakwa."

chinma_bae commented:

"Peace of mind is far from you."

lavyyuya commented:

"Regina is gone Man your behaving like the old desperate Grandpa . Rest jooh."

itz_efe_bella said:

"This man nor dey focus on his senator work again ohh na to dey write long note up and down online for small girl jst hold you Woww."

dad_dota commented:

"Sir, you already broke up with this little girl. You should leave her alone mind your business. it looks like you still want her. You're acting like a small boy now."

Source: Legit.ng