Sammy, the elder brother of Regina Daniels, has sent a stern warning to Ned Nwoko over his sister

In the post, he shared the advice he would give to people coming after his family and laughed about their attitude

Fans agreed with him and stressed that the politician should take the third piece of advice Sammy gave him seriously

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy, has shown that she will always have his full support with a post he made about her on social media.

In a post currently making the rounds online, Sammy, who was earlier arrested during the height of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s feud, issued a daring warning to the politician and his communication team.

He told them to keep his family’s name out of their posts and focus on the problems in their constituency.

Sammy added that he would not sit back and watch Ned Nwoko tarnish his sister’s name by claiming there was no evidence of domestic violence.

Regina Daniels’ brother shares more for Ned Nwoko and his team

Speaking further, the music star said it was better to focus on positivity, adding that if a man says he no longer wants a woman, it does not mean they should become enemies.

He went on to dish out three pieces of advice to Ned Nwoko and his team. He urged the politician to give his life to Jesus Christ, make peace with his soul, and find a therapist.

Fans react to Sammy’s advice to Ned Nwoko

Reacting, fans of Regina Daniels agreed with him, saying it was important for Ned Nwoko to take Sammy’s advice seriously.

They added that the third piece of advice that Sammy shared was especially important, while some others noted that it was now a younger person advising an elder because of his actions.

Here is the Instagram post of Regina Daniels's brother below:

How fans reacted to Sammy's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music star about her sister and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko. Here are comments below:

@gela_amaka said:

"The three advice is mind bugging."

@nwanyibuife_nwabuisi reacted:

"Na children dey advise am now, as him no wan behave him age."

@eunice_is_unique commented:

"Pa Chinedu should consider that number 3."

@flawskincare.ng reacted:

"EPA chinedu please take the 3 advice very seriously oo, it will help you heal you hear.''

@layla_fay20 shared:

"Epa left his mates and to play in sansand with toddlers, so be it."

@preciousakinduyo stated:

"Chinedu no wan accept him single father status in peace

Precious Chikwendu reacts to Regina Daniels' ordeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, also reacted to Regina Daniels' ordeal.

She questioned what the actors and actresses Regina had opened her door to are doing about her situation and called out names. Fans recalled how Precious also went through a similar experience while she was trying to separate from her husband, and get the custody of her four children.

