Nigerian singer Sammy West, brother to Regina Daniels, speaks out after release from controversial arrest linked to Senator Ned Nwoko

Sammy criticises unequal treatment during detention, highlighting mistreatment compared to Regina's best friend, Ann

He shares updates on the case and notes repeated arrest patterns, while Regina Daniels accuses Senator Ned Nwoko of being behind the ordeal

Nigerian singer and the elder brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, Samuel Ojeogwu, popularly known as Sammy West, has spoken out after regaining freedom alongside Ann, Regina’s close friend, following their controversial arrest allegedly linked to billionaire politician Senator Ned Nwoko.

On January 14, Sammy West announced through his Instagram story that both he and Ann were out, while also revealing that the case had been adjourned until March 5, 2026.

The arrest, which drew widespread attention online, was captured in a viral video showing the moment Sammy and Ann were taken from their residence.

The incident sparked heated reactions, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding their detention and the role of Nwoko in the matter.

Sammy West shares arrest experience

Sammy West recounted his ordeal, expressing frustration over the way he was treated compared to Ann. He disclosed that he was handcuffed and transported by road to Abuja on a 12-hour journey, while Ann was flown to the same destination in a private jet.

He described the experience as unfair and humiliating, saying:

“Wetin man do man! Put me for 12 hours journey on handcuff and Ann dem use private jet transport am.”

According to him, the same techniques used during their earlier arrest were repeated.

He claimed they were not allowed to inform their families or legal representatives of their whereabouts, and the court details were kept hidden until the last minute.

West explained that such practices raise serious concerns about transparency and fairness in the legal process.

In another update, he confirmed that the case has now been postponed, leaving both parties to await the next phase of proceedings.

Regina Daniels accuses Ned Nwoko of orchestrating arrests

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels, who has remained vocal throughout the ordeal, publicly accused Senator Ned Nwoko of orchestrating the arrests. She alleged that her former husband is using his influence to target her family and close associates.

In her words, she questioned why he continues to drag her life into “endless chaos,” expressing concern for Ann’s safety and the shifting nature of the allegations from drug-related claims to theft.

The situation has sparked intense debate online, with many Nigerians calling for transparency and fairness in the handling of the case. As the legal proceedings continue, all eyes remain on the drama between Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko.

Check out Sammy West's post below:

Tunde Ednut confronts Senator Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tunde Ednut, a social media influencer, publicly confronted Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that photos of estranged wife, Regina Daniels, with her alleged new boyfriend abroad triggered the arrest of her best friend Ann.

Ann was arrested on January 12, 2026, by the Lagos state police on theft and other allegations reportedly made by Nwoko.

Ednut urged the powerful senator to move on, let Regina go, and stop targeting her family members, acknowledging his influence but pleading for mercy.

In his message, Ednut humorously referenced the boyfriend's hand on Regina's "soft hips" and "soft yansh," calling her a "beautiful, fresh, warm-skinned, tomato Jos" young woman, while reminding Nwoko of his senatorial duties.

