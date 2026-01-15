Defence Minister Christopher Musa warned against narratives that excused or justified terrorism and banditry

The Nigerian Army launched construction of a new training depot in Ebonyi State and upgraded soldiers’ accommodation in Rivers

Poland described Nigeria as a stabilising force in West Africa and sought deeper defence cooperation

Nigeria’s Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has issued a stern warning to cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and others perceived to be sympathetic to terrorists and bandits, declaring that anyone who aligns with criminals shares responsibility for their actions.

Speaking during an official visit to Maiduguri on Tuesday, Musa cautioned against offering moral, rhetorical, or material support to groups engaged in terrorism and banditry.

He said such crimes could not be justified under the guise of ethnic, regional, or religious affinity, adding that violent actors did not represent any form of legitimate brotherhood.

Warning against dangerous narratives

Musa said his remarks were deliberate and aimed at addressing narratives that had sought to portray bandits as misunderstood members of society. He was reacting to past comments credited to Sheikh Gumi, who had described armed groups hiding in forests as “our brothers” and suggested that society could not function without them.

The defence minister drew a clear line between compassion and complicity. He said empathy for fellow citizens must never extend to excusing crimes that had devastated communities across the country. According to him, terrorist groups had displaced thousands, destroyed livelihoods, and claimed innocent lives, and any attempt to soften their image only emboldened them.

Musa warned that terrorism thrived not only through weapons but also through public narratives that blurred the distinction between victims and perpetrators. He said those who defended or shielded criminals through words or silence must accept the consequences of such positions.

On national security, he said neutrality was not an option, adding, “The choice is clear. Stand with the law and the nation, or be counted among those enabling criminality.”

Army expands training and welfare

As the warning was issued, the Nigerian Army announced steps to strengthen manpower development with the construction of a new training depot at Amasiri Edda, located within Afikpo and Edda local government areas of Ebonyi State. The project forms part of efforts to expand training capacity nationwide in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Ebonyi state Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru thanked the president and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for approving the facility. He said the depot would boost youth participation from the South East and support local security and development.

Representing the army leadership, Major General Oluremi Fadairo said the initiative reflected a commitment to fair distribution of military infrastructure and inclusive national representation.

In Rivers State, the army also reaffirmed its focus on troop welfare with the inauguration of refurbished accommodation blocks at Port Harcourt Barracks. Major General Emmanuel Emekah said improved living conditions would enhance morale and service delivery.

Nigeria’s regional role acknowledged

Meanwhile, Poland has described Nigeria as a stabilising force in West Africa. Polish Ambassador Michał Cygan made the remark during a visit to Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, in Abuja.

Cygan praised the professionalism of the Nigerian Armed Forces and expressed interest in deeper defence cooperation. Aneke welcomed the gesture and said international partnerships remained vital in addressing modern security threats.

Separately, the Idoma socio-cultural group, Ochetoha K’Idoma, called for decisive military action after an attack on Akpa Otobi community in Benue State that killed four people, including a serving soldier, warning that the incident carried serious national implications.

