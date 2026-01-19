Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy West, reveals that they introduced Ned Nwoko to Instagram

The revelation came amid the ongoing feud between the actress’ family and the billionaire politician

The recent incidents involving arrests and allegations have left the family and fans talking

Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Sammy West, has revealed that he and his family were responsible for introducing Senator Ned Nwoko to social media.

Sammy disclosed this in a recent post on his Instagram page, hinting at how private their lives had been before recent events brought family issues into the public space.

How Regina Daniels’ family helped Ned Nwoko navigate social media. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

In the post, he wrote: “Life so private that nobody knows that we opened Instagram for Nedu 🤘🏻 type shii.”

His comment has since sparked reactions online, especially as it came shortly after Regina Daniels spoke publicly about her ongoing fallout with her estranged husband.

See his post below:

The Nollywood actress had earlier made fresh allegations during an Instagram Live session with media personality Daddy Freeze.

Regina claimed that her brother, Sammy, and a close family friend were recently arrested by the police on the instructions of Ned Nwoko.

According to her, the arrest happened while Sammy was livestreaming online, an incident that left their family shocked and confused.

Regina further alleged that Nwoko accused them of stealing $40,000 from his home, an accusation she firmly denied.

She described the accusation as false and insisted that neither her brother nor their family friend was involved in any wrongdoing.

During the session, Regina, who recently did a drug test, appeared visibly troubled as she narrated the events.

She stated:

“No, it’s confirmed, it’s true, and it is Ned, and I’ve confirmed it, it is Ned. There’s a warrant on everybody. The same warrant is on my head. He’s saying that we stole 40,000 dollars from his house, whereas he doesn’t even keep money in the house.”

She maintained that no member of her family committed theft and insisted the allegations were meant to intimidate and pressure her after she left the marriage.

Regina also claimed that after her brother was released, another attempt was made to arrest him. This time, she said, bystanders intervened and prevented the officers from taking him away.

According to her, the situation has left her family “unsettled and constantly looking over their shoulders.”

She alleged that warrants were being issued “indiscriminately,” including one in her name, further heightening fears within her household.

The public clash follows Regina’s decision in October to walk away from her marriage to the billionaire politician.

She cited domestic violence as the reason for her exit, explaining that she had endured more than she could handle.

Regina Daniels’ brother narrates how Ned Nwoko struggled with social media at first. Credit: @regina.daniels

Regina Daniels' brother trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ego_ody said:

"Life is so private that Pa Ned has not come out to say all the things he did for you."

natashaivy_ify said:

"So??? How much has he given you y’all ???? All of a sudden he’s now a bad man Mtcheeew."

accessoriesbellaz said:

"We knew, and that’s why Regina was posting only her and her kids making it look Ned love only her."

linzy_just said:

"Sammy is the one who has been looking for pa Ned's trouble/clout chasing with his name. Murife, I don't want to hear justice for anyone when pa Ned reciprocates! Make nobody cry sha 😏."

samuel.dfw said:

"U see this life ehnn no do good..i remember back then when u dy praise am because he was footing your bills..now una dun chop the man finish come dy talk to am anyhow."

beauty_brains_style said:

"These ones won't shush it until they start losing public support. What's the big deal in you opening a IG account for your older in law? He feeds you, you show him how to navigate social media. Balanced equation."

beautyisere said:

"Family of particular concern! .... IMMATURITY won finish the DANIELS."

oluwatoyin.ogundipe.35 said:

"So? U were his in-laws. Family. And no matter what, the man deserves some respect from yall. Even if your sister isn't his wife anymore."

mbukuku said:

"This family, eeh🙌!! No dignity at all!! Very ungrateful family! 😒."

Doctor assesses Regina Daniels’ drug test result

Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result. He dismissed claims that it had been manipulated or influenced.

The actress had addressed addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future, with Ned Nwoko's previous allegations hanging over her.

